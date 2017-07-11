Police Hunt For Suspects After Two Men Are Shot

By KHRISNA VIRGIL

Deputy Chief Reporter

kvirgil@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are appealing to the public for help in finding the suspects responsible for two separate shooting incidents that left two men in hospital over the weekend.

According to a report from police, the first incident happened when four men, sitting in a vehicle behind a building on Key West Street, were approached by two men, armed with a hand gun, who shot one of the men before fleeing on foot.

The injured man was taken to hospital where he is detained in serious condition.

This incident happened shortly after 4pm Saturday.

In another incident, which occurred about two hours later, a man was standing in front of a bar on Dunmore Street when he was shot by a man armed with a handgun. The gunman fled on foot.

Police said the victim was taken to hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

Officers also arrested several people over the weekend for drug related offences.

Police said officers assigned to the Mobile Division were on mobile patrol at Leeward Isles East when they conducted a search of a man who was acting suspiciously.

Upon searching the man, police said they found a quantity of marijuana in his possession. It happened shortly before 10pm on Saturday.

He was taken into custody and is expected to appear in court early this week to be formally charged.

In another incident, officers assigned to the Selective Enforcement Team executed a search warrant on a home at Eden Street in Yellow Elder Gardens.

A woman who was wanted in connection with a 2016 drug seizure in Grand Bahama was arrested.

There were also several arrests Friday for possession of dangerous drugs believed to be marijuana.

In the first incident, around 6am, police said Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) officers on operation at Hibiscus Street, executed a search warrant on a home where they uncovered just over one pound of marijuana.

A woman and two male occupants of the home were taken into custody in connection with the discovery.

Around 6.30am, DEU officers carried out a search warrant on a home at Spikenard Road. Eight pounds of marijuana were uncovered, leading to the arrest of a woman and two men.

In the final incident, DEU officers executed a search warrant on a home at Moncur Alley where just over two ounces of marijuana were discovered.

As a result, a woman and two men who were inside the home were taken into police custody.