Christie: You Can’T Lie About Nottage Now

By KHRISNA VIRGIL

Deputy Chief Reporter

kvirgil@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Prime Minister Perry Christie last night told Progressive Liberal Party supporters that although people continue to spread mistruths about him, they can no longer tell “lies” of the late former National Security Minister Bernard J Nottage in death.

During a memorial service and viewing at the PLP’s headquarters, the former PLP leader urged the sitting Free National Movement (FNM) government to name the late Bain and Grants Town MP a national hero for his contributions to sports, urban development and advancements in National Security, a portfolio he held as a Cabinet minister in the former Christie administration from 2012 to 2017.

Mr Christie further recalled the decades of friendship he and Dr Nottage shared, saying despite his health challenges, he never expected to bring remarks at a memorial for his close comrade.

“I just want to be able to say, ladies and gentlemen, that I don’t know how often I will have the opportunity to speak from this podium. One thing, BJ, they lying on me right up to today at least they can’t lie about you (now),” Mr Christie said as he paid tribute to Dr Nottage at the memorial.

While he did not say specifically who was spreading “lies” about him, many in the room thought he might have been referring to the FNM.

He also said: “I could not imagine that I would be here. This is someone who was brilliant, gifted brilliant, excellent writer, excellent thinker. One who would never subject you to shame because he took pride in his integrity.”

Scores of PLPs came together for the event to remember the life of the late 71-year-old veteran politician. There were highs and lows, with many at times shedding tears or laughing as friends and colleagues shared fond memories.

It was a service that also saw several former Cabinet ministers reminisce about the former MP.

For his part, PLP Leader Philip “Brave” Davis remembered Dr Nottage as a man who loved God, family, the country and his political organisation.

“BJ was an exemplar on and off the track,” Mr Davis said.

“As a policymaker and nationalist, his life’s work demonstrates that he was up to a marathon-like challenge that beckons us to run well, keep pace, focus and to finish strong,” he added.

“Beyond running and finishing, BJ kept the faith and ran his race according to the rules. In all his affairs he pledged to compete in honesty and honour.

“So here we are today, BJ at the end of his race and we confirm that he did just that. His race was long, lonely, often difficult and demanding, but he was the ultimate warrior. We find comfort in his passing because we know his was a life well lived.”

Dr Nottage died on Wednesday, June 28, in a Florida hospital.

He was airlifted to the United States nearly two weeks ago after spending three days in the Intensive Care Unit at Doctors Hospital.

Dr Nottage is survived by his wife, the former Portia Butterfield, and their two sons.

The official funeral for Dr Nottage will be held at St Agnes Anglican Church at 11am on Friday, July 14th.

Another ceremony in his honour will be held today at the national stadium and viewing at the House of Assembly will follow on July 13th.