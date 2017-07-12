Christie: You Can’T Lie About Nottage Now

By KHRISNA VIRGIL
Deputy Chief Reporter
FORMER Prime Minister Perry Christie last night told Progressive Liberal Party supporters that although people continue to spread mistruths about him, they can no longer tell “lies” of the late former National Security Minister Bernard J Nottage in death.
During a memorial service and viewing at the PLP’s headquarters, the former PLP leader urged the sitting Free National Movement (FNM) government to name the late Bain and Grants Town MP a national hero for his contributions to sports, urban development and advancements in National Security, a portfolio he held as a Cabinet minister in the former Christie administration from 2012 to 2017.
Mr Christie further recalled the decades of friendship he and Dr Nottage shared, saying despite his health challenges, he never expected to bring remarks at a memorial for his close comrade.
“I just want to be able to say, ladies and gentlemen, that I don’t know how often I will have the opportunity to speak from this podium. One thing, BJ, they lying on me right up to today at least they can’t lie about you (now),” Mr Christie said as he paid tribute to Dr Nottage at the memorial.
While he did not say specifically who was spreading “lies” about him, many in the room thought he might have been referring to the FNM.
He also said: “I could not imagine that I would be here. This is someone who was brilliant, gifted brilliant, excellent writer, excellent thinker. One who would never subject you to shame because he took pride in his integrity.”
Scores of PLPs came together for the event to remember the life of the late 71-year-old veteran politician. There were highs and lows, with many at times shedding tears or laughing as friends and colleagues shared fond memories.
It was a service that also saw several former Cabinet ministers reminisce about the former MP.
For his part, PLP Leader Philip “Brave” Davis remembered Dr Nottage as a man who loved God, family, the country and his political organisation.
“BJ was an exemplar on and off the track,” Mr Davis said.
“As a policymaker and nationalist, his life’s work demonstrates that he was up to a marathon-like challenge that beckons us to run well, keep pace, focus and to finish strong,” he added.
“Beyond running and finishing, BJ kept the faith and ran his race according to the rules. In all his affairs he pledged to compete in honesty and honour.
“So here we are today, BJ at the end of his race and we confirm that he did just that. His race was long, lonely, often difficult and demanding, but he was the ultimate warrior. We find comfort in his passing because we know his was a life well lived.”
Dr Nottage died on Wednesday, June 28, in a Florida hospital.
He was airlifted to the United States nearly two weeks ago after spending three days in the Intensive Care Unit at Doctors Hospital.
Dr Nottage is survived by his wife, the former Portia Butterfield, and their two sons.
The official funeral for Dr Nottage will be held at St Agnes Anglican Church at 11am on Friday, July 14th.
Another ceremony in his honour will be held today at the national stadium and viewing at the House of Assembly will follow on July 13th.
Comments
Sickened 13 hours, 48 minutes ago
You sure that's a picture of Christie? He looked different in his election posters.
themessenger 12 hours, 36 minutes ago
Yeah, McCartney's dem run outta the hair dye he like to use...........
ohdrap4 9 hours, 38 minutes ago
bottox only lasts a while
proudloudandfnm 13 hours, 43 minutes ago
BJ was the emptiest suit in perry's treasonous cabinet...
Please stop making heroes of medicore people....
Well_mudda_take_sic 13 hours, 17 minutes ago
Re-post: Christie must think we deserve the financially beaten down country he and his corrupt former cabinet ministers and their equally corrupt family members and cronies have left us with. To be all-forgiving and sympathetic to past senior officials at the highest level of what was a despicably corrupt government, one that has caused so much misery for so many Bahamians, especially the more vulnerable very young and very old, simply smells of the kind of Christianity that so many self-processed Christians in our country today hide behind whenever it is convenient for them to do so. BJ never once spoke out about all of the crimes and wrongdoing that went on right under his nose, nor did he choose to divorce himself from the corruption, preferring instead to play the role of a faithful soldier. You don't idolize such men on their passing nor do you throw out their bad and only look at their good, as if somehow the latter justifies forgiveness of the former. A civilized society has no room for "feel good" hypocrisy, even the mourning kind. As for Christie, Maynard-Gibson, Baltron Bethel and all the others like them, judgement has already been made and Lucifer now awaits with fiery breath at what will be their eternal abode of damnation!
EasternGate 5 hours, 22 minutes ago
Amen!
Naughtydread 13 hours, 1 minute ago
Once again Perry can take any issue and make it about him. What a sad old man.
sealice 12 hours, 8 minutes ago
He wasn't a member of Robin Hood's gang who stole for the poor, he was a member of Pindling and Perry's gang who are nan but a bunch of hoodrat Lyin tiefs!!!
banker 12 hours, 5 minutes ago
So Mr. Crisco Butt, why did you spread lies about Nottage during the PLP campaign when he opposed you -- calling him an abortionist (because of his medical specialty) and calling his wife a whore (because she was an entertainer). Let's here you speak out of your other face. The pain of that smear campaign drove him out of the PLP, but then he showed his true colours as a vomit swimmer, just like you.
Required 12 hours, 2 minutes ago
Hold on... Perry wants the Minister of National Security under whose tenure the county has suffered the most murders ever to be named a national hero? That's a whole new level of crazy, even for that joke of a former PM.
John 10 hours, 42 minutes ago
If that is a recent pic of Perry Christie we all have cause for concern: they may be dying (at least spiritually) faster than we can bury them.
As for B J Nottage: "“There is only one way to fight, and that's dirty. Clean gentlemanly fighting will get you nowhere but dead, and fast. Take every cheap shot, every low blow, absolutely kick people when they're down, and maybe you'll be the one who walks away.” ― Jeaniene Frost, Halfway to the Grave
John 10 hours, 40 minutes ago
“The dead could only speak through the mouths of those left behind, and through the signs they left scattered behind them.” ― Robert Galbraith, The Cuckoo's Calling
DaGoobs 9 hours, 57 minutes ago
The Road Not Taken - Poem by Robert Frost
Two roads diverged in a yellow wood, And sorry I could not travel both And be one traveler, long I stood And looked down one as far as I could To where it bent in the undergrowth;
Then took the other, as just as fair, And having perhaps the better claim Because it was grassy and wanted wear, Though as for that the passing there Had worn them really about the same,
And both that morning equally lay In leaves no step had trodden black. Oh, I kept the first for another day! Yet knowing how way leads on to way I doubted if I should ever come back.
I shall be telling this with a sigh Somewhere ages and ages hence: Two roads diverged in a wood, and I, I took the one less traveled by, And that has made all the difference.
ashley14 8 hours, 51 minutes ago
Signs of major stress!
sheeprunner12 8 hours, 34 minutes ago
Don't worry Perry ........... You too will soon die, so we would not have to "lie about you" ..... smh
Emac 8 hours, 27 minutes ago
Someone suppose to feel some sympathy here??? Perry, nothing you say can change the fact that Bahamians feel betrayed how you and your evil government robbed this country blind, while keeping the poor people dumb. I hope you and your kind suffer for the rest of your life. One down... several more to go!
realfreethinker 8 hours, 19 minutes ago
Wow what a difference 2 months make. Perry seems so frail. he was being propped up just like bj,but now the shine is gone,look at what we hae left.
jackbnimble 8 hours, 7 minutes ago
Man the former PM must be taking this election loss really hard. He looks terrible.
I have a major issue with the accolades he's putting on the late Doctor. I would like to know what advances Dr. Nottage made in National Security? I recall from the moment he got in the chair, he was dodging the press like nothing refusing to answer their questions about crime.... that is, when he wasn't sleeping. He hardly did any major press conferences or press releses (outside of the "we beefin' up patrols rhetoric") even when the public outcry on crime was at its peak. Mind you, I'm not saying he wasn't a great politician in his heyday, but man lets not beef this thing up to make him look like he did anything major during the past 5 years when we all know he was missing in action most of the time because you gat a guilt complex for how you screwed up our country and cost your party the election all because you, like Dr. Nottage, didn't know when to hang it up.
birdiestrachan 7 hours, 57 minutes ago
Never mind you folks will be singing a different tune very soon. The man is sad he has lost a good friend. soon you all will see where roc wit doc will take the Bahamas. Why did he go to a foreign Country at the expense of the tax payers to talk bad about the Bahamas . He should** have sent the Out spoken QC who never has anything good to say about the Bahamas or its people . He would have done it for free. Mr; Christie has seen the years God has allotted to him. Many on this site may not be so lucky, mean spirited FNMs..
If the PLP was so bad, Bahamians will learn soon enough how good the FNM is.
licks2 5 hours, 43 minutes ago
Anything but PGC and crew!!!!
realfreethinker 1 hour, 50 minutes ago
go away
John 4 hours, 59 minutes ago
Chrisite's Photo reminds of the poem 'Elergy in a country church yard", by Thomas Gray:
"Let not Ambition mock their useful toil, Their homely joys, and destiny obscure; Nor Grandeur hear with a disdainful smile The short and simple annals of the poor.
The boast of heraldry, the pomp of pow'r, And all that beauty, all that wealth e'er gave, Awaits alike th' inevitable hour. The paths of glory lead but to the grave.
Nor you, ye proud, impute to these the fault, If Mem'ry o'er their tomb no trophies raise, Where thro' the long-drawn aisle and fretted vault The pealing anthem swells the note of praise.
Can storied urn or animated bust Back to its mansion call the fleeting breath? Can Honour's voice provoke the silent dust, Or Flatt'ry soothe the dull cold ear of Death?
Large was his bounty, and his soul sincere, Heav'n did a recompense as largely send: He gave to Mis'ry all he had, a tear, He gain'd from Heav'n ('twas all he wish'd) a friend.
No farther seek his merits to disclose, Or draw his frailties from their dread abode, (There they alike in trembling hope repose) The bosom of his Father and his God.
TalRussell 2 hours, 19 minutes ago
Comrade Prime Minister Christie, my advice is you're getting older so you shouldn't waste a single day giving really a good damn (care) about anything anymore critics have say. Time start enjoying ya elderly statesman's years with your family and close friends. Reconnect more often with ya close friend and law partner to eat lots healthy boiled fish - whilst enjoying good laughs with Papa Hubert - who also needs some help letting go of times in power past. Take care ya self former PM. Time to leave the business of the party to a new generation of PLP's. History will record you the way it wants see you and that's just politics.
