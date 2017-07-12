Six Chinese Nationals Held After Overstaying

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

SIX Chinese nationals who overstayed their time in Grand Bahama were apprehended by Bahamian authorities at a resort in the Lucaya area on Independence Day.

Bahamas immigration officials believe the group was taking steps to be smuggled into the United States.

Immigration officer Napthali Cooper said at 10am on Monday, officers acting on information received, went to a resort in Lucaya to investigate.

On arrival, they checked two rooms and found the six Chinese nationals – two men and four women.

Mr Cooper said that on checking their passports, it was discovered that they had arrived in the Bahamas during the months of April, May, and June and had since overstayed their allotted time as visitors.

The immigrants were taken into custody and transfered to the Department of Immigration’s headquarters in the C A Smith Government Complex for processing.

They were flown to New Providence on Tuesday where they will be detained at the Carmichael Road Detention Centre to await repatriation.