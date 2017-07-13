Davis Pledges Plp Support For Dorsett

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

INTERIM Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Leader Phillip “Brave” Davis has pledged the party's full support behind former Cabinet minister Kenred Dorsett, while maintaining that the PLP is "not a corrupt party" and “does not support corrupt practices.”

In a statement released Thursday, Mr Davis accused the Free National Movement (FNM) government of "conducting a witch hunt" and questioned whether it is possible for Mr Dorsett to receive a fair trial “in this jurisdiction.”

The former environment and housing minister was taken into police custody in connection with a bribery investigation connected to the New Providence Landfill on Wednesday (story HERE).

Mr Davis urged PLP supporters to “pray for Mr Dorsett and his family” and claimed the accusation is an attempt to "destroy the PLP."

“We are not a corrupt organisation, we must remain strong, and we do not support corruption in any form,” Mr Davis said.

“The events now before us are designed to sap the will of the PLPs and to destroy the party. I urge you to stand strong and with God's help we will prevail.”

