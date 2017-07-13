Man Accused After 1,200 Rounds Of Ammunition Seized

By LAMECH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

A MAN was remanded to prison yesterday after he was charged in the Magistrate's Court on almost a dozen firearm related offences.

Silas Patrick Thompson, 33, stood before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt facing five counts of possession of ammunition, five counts of possession of ammunition with intent to supply and importation of ammunition stemming from a recent seizure of more than 1,200 rounds of ammunition in Bimini on June 23.

According to initial police reports, shortly before 7pm, while on routine patrol in South Bimini in the area of a marina, officers searched a blue and white 22ft unregistered vessel docked at that marina and discovered more than 1,200 rounds of assorted ammunition in a compartment.

It is alleged that Thompson was found in possession of 494 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 50 rounds of .357 ammunition, 250 rounds of .40 ammunition, 50 rounds of .44 ammunition and 391 rounds of .45 ammunition without holding a special licence or certificate authorising him to possess these items.

It is further alleged that he was found in possession of the ammunition intending to supply them to another. He was also accused of imported the 1,235 rounds of assorted ammunition into the Bahamas.

Thompson pleaded not guilty to the 11 charges and is scheduled to stand trial on October 11.

He was remanded to the Department of Correctional Services in the interim. However, he has the right to apply for bail in the Supreme Court.

He has retained attorney Ian Cargill to represent him against the allegations.