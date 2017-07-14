Dames: No Witch Hunt, Police Act On Evidence

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
MINISTER of Health Dr Duane Sands suggested yesterday additional bombshell arrests may be on the horizon once police are able to gather evidence on the myriad of allegations brought to officials.
“I think the public will find that there will be a number of individuals who will be brought before the courts if the information that has been brought to us, in the opinion and findings of the commissioner of police, prove to warrant pressing charges,” Dr Sands told The Tribune.
Some senior members in the Royal Bahamas Police Force have also said “stay tuned” as more bombshells are expected.
Meanwhile, National Security Minister Marvin Dames dismissed assertions from the PLP of a government-led witch hunt against members of the former Christie administration. Mr Dames said the claims are a distraction and he won’t pay attention to them.
“Political witch hunt? I don’t wish to get into those types of conversations,” he said yesterday.
His comment came not long after Official Opposition leader Philip “Brave” Davis released an audio of himself criticising the context in which the new administration is seeking to hold officials of the previous administration criminally liable, one that follows pronouncements from the FNM on the campaign trail in which Bahamians were encouraged to expect “corrupt” politicians to be held accountable before the courts.
The PLP, which is seeking to recover from its historic general election loss in May and has been conducting assessments concerning this, is now devoting some of its attention toward warding off what could be a number of serious legal challenges. The Tribune understands Mr Davis, the PLP’s leader, may call a special emergency council meeting next week to brainstorm and discuss ways of dealing with the matters. Meanwhile, the PLP is assembling a legal team.
Former State Minister for Legal Affairs Damian Gomez, a member of that team, said yesterday: “We regard this essentially as political posturing and a witch hunt. We’re all committed. We have a team of lawyers to help and then there are going to be specific people addressing the cases.”
For his part, Mr Dames said: “We said it all along on the campaign trail that part of our government’s mandate was to deal decisively and aggressively with corruption throughout the country and this should not come as a surprise to anyone. We committed to it; our prime minister committed to it and we determined to use those agencies of government with the responsibility for investigating crimes and in this case, we’re referring to crimes where there are anti-corruption related matters and we will allow the police to do their jobs unimpeded. We will continue to press on.
“Nothing has changed,” Mr Dames said about concerns of a witch hunt. “When a matter is opened or is being investigated by the police force, the police has a responsibility to look for evidence and wherever they find evidence then they should do what comes next, which is bringing charges against those that may be implicated and you letting the courts take over from there.
“We’re all about doing the job of the people,” he said. “We committed that while on the campaign trail; we’re determined. We will not be deterred and we will continue to press on. “This is what the people expect and this is what good governance ought to be about. Wherever it is found that public officials, while in office, are committing crimes, then they ought to be held responsible no matter where they sit or who they are connected to. That doesn’t come before us. It ought not come before us. If we could go on the streets and pick up the young kid on the block for a joint and charge him without any public fanfare, why can’t we do it anywhere else? I’m perplexed by the fact that people feel this is something that cannot happen. There are laws on the books and whenever there are laws on the books those responsible for carrying out the laws ought to do their jobs. It’s as simple as that.”
Mr Dames revealed that the administration considered establishing a Commission of Inquiry to investigate matters of abuse in public office and other possible crimes. However, he said, he believes such action would have ultimately proved fruitless since it would not hold officials accountable.
“There were a lot of people who were suggesting different pathways to investigating stuff like (corruption),” he said. “One was a Commission of Inquiry. I’m not a big fan of commissions of inquiries because I personally think they are a waste of money. They produce good sideshows, but that’s the most. At the end of the day what do you have, a lot of interesting stories that will give you guys a bunch of news and headlines, but at the end of the day there’s no accountability. We said as a government that we have laws on the books that can address issues where public figures go awry of the law. We suggested and recommended that the police be allowed do their work. Very shortly though we will be coming with legislation that will cause an autonomous anti-corruption agency to be established. While we wait the introduction of such a Bill, we felt strongly that we have laws that could deal with these issues in the interim.”
Comments
birdiestrachan 1 hour, 2 minutes ago
One thing for sure these FNM fellows can tell some lies. It is my hope that people will not be arrested just to shame them.. I do not understand why they are holding Mr: Dorsette so long. The Bahamas is becoming very scary.
Naughtydread 27 minutes ago
Birdie there is this thing called "the law" I know you brain dead PLP don't think that "the law" applies to your party but unfortunately your party is no longer leading our country. So when you break "the law" you are charged in a court of law and must suffer the consequences.
SP 1 hour ago
Witch hunt? Why would Damian Gomez, need to be part of "a team of lawyers to help" if they Pillage Loot Plunder pirates aren't guilty of anything?
We_doomed_242 54 minutes ago
LOCK EVERY LAST ONE UP. It's sad to say that if a youth now a days was to steal something because of poverty or lack of funds he would go before the courts and most likely be incarcerated but when the politicians steal even bigger they expect a slap on the wrist? I would think the politicians would have been the voice of the people and a leading example to the younger ones buncha fuqqn theives
Well_mudda_take_sic 53 minutes ago
The Commissioner of Police and Marvin Dames need to explain to us why Jonathan Ash has not yet been charged with bribery of a government official, namely Kenred Dorsett. The accepting of bribery payments and other charges made against Kenred Dorsett will eventually be dropped or dismissed by the courts if Jonathan Ash is not charged with the making of the bribery payments. You can't get one without the other!
B_I_D___ 27 minutes ago
I'm thinking Ash is singing like a canary just now...they are going to make sure they have all the fish first...
birdiestrachan 32 minutes ago
According to his lawyer the brilliant Wayne Monroe they are charging Mr: Dorsett with laws that do not even exist. What do they call that Witch hunt or not? In view of this Mr: Gomez and others have to do something very fast because they do not know what will happen next.
Naughtydread 24 minutes ago
"the brilliant" Wayne Monroe, you mean the "Walk Fast and Kiss my Ass" Monroe, such wise words from a "brilliant" mind. Birdie you are the biggest ass kisser in the Bahamas. I hope these scumbags giving you something on the side or else you should just fall asleep in the garage with your car running.
Naughtydread 22 minutes ago
The extortion charges were brought contrary to Section 453 (1) of the Penal Code, Chapter 84 while the bribery charges were brought under Section 3(2)(a) of the Prevention of Bribery Act Chapter 88.
I know you can't read well but try looking those "laws that do not exist" up
TalRussell 9 minutes ago
Comrades! Disturbing political revelation when a red shirt whose ministerial portfolio is looking after the nation's health - steps forward to MAKE IT OFFICAL suggesing additional bombshell arrests may be on the horizon once police are able to gather evidence on the myriad of allegations brought to officials. How is it Bahamaland's justice rests in hands da minister of health? Did PM Minnis have a falling-out with AG Carl? Buckle up your seatbelts My Dear Comrades, we is in for a long red shirts summer parading PLP's down Bank Lane,
birdiestrachan 8 minutes ago
Moving right along smartly . There is no evidence or wrong doing at BAIC they arrested Mr Smith for removing his own TV. It is said they came with guns drawn to the BAIC office . Witch hunt??
