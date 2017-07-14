Mitchell Disappointed By Lack Of Plps At Court For Dorsett Appearance

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
WHEN Former Environment Minister Kenred Dorsett was arraigned on bribery and extortion charges Thursday, few supporters of the Progressive Liberal Party were there to rally behind him, a fact that Senator Fred Mitchell regretted in a meeting of the PLP's liberal caucus Thursday evening.
"Today's arraignment of Kenred Dorsett, no PLPs present," he said. "Guy walks in by himself into the court. Why didn't we mobilize his branch? All those people who were on the back of the truck just a few weeks ago and then of course where were we? I happened to just be away, but I thought to myself, nearly 40,000 people voted for the PLP in the last election and we can't get 20 people out there standing for this man who served us for the past five years and is a part of your generation? And that's what I mean by politics being a people's business. No one will pay any attention to the PLP unless it can produce bodies. Politics is a thankless task. It's a volunteer task and it's a hard task."
Earlier, Mr Mitchell had told the PLP group that politics "requires their time" and their physical presence on the frontlines.
"This is moreso for people who are under 30," he said.
Mr Mitchell described himself as being exasperated by the kind of conversations that take place in PLP WhatsApp groups.
"It seems we're picking on one another, but not going out and doing the physical work which a political party requires."
Mr Dorsett is accused of using his ministerial position to extort and solicit $120,000 in bribes from Jonathan Ash.
He was remanded to the Department of Correctional Services Thursday on nine criminal changes, including a single count of misconduct in public office and four counts each of extortion and bribery.
Mr Dorsett, on Friday, was granted $50,000 bail by the Supreme Court with two sureties.
TalRussell 3 hours, 52 minutes ago
Comrade Freddy, as a practicing lawyer - shouldn't you call to let this serious accusation play out before the courts? Our justice system favours those defendants who can best afford to mount their defense.
sheeprunner12 3 hours, 36 minutes ago
Wasn't Rodney Moncur there?????? What more is needed??????? .......... BOL
OldFort2012 3 hours, 21 minutes ago
Where are the PLP? Obvious: flying out to Florida to join the money and avoid arrest.
lkalikl 2 hours, 20 minutes ago
This fooking PLP a$$ loves mob rule. That's why he wants people there. Fook the motherfooking PLP! They are the STD of the Bahamas.
John 1 hour, 47 minutes ago
Freddy still seems to be dazed or bedazzled by the cut hip he got in Fox Hill and the overall a$$ whooping the PLP got in the last election. Politics is a strange animal in this country and if someone with political ties is accused of wrongdoing one must weigh the consequences before publicly supporting that individual. Firstly there may be persons who support the individual but they clearly do not condone the actions he is accused of doing. So they will definitely not support that individual until the matter is cleared up. Then there are persons who support the individual, regardless of what he has done. But they know the possible consequences of supporting him publicly so they won't. Then there are persons who are not only in shock and awe, like Fred, from the results of the election, but they are equally disheartening and disoriented by what has beef exposed about their party and its governance over the past five years. They too will want the law to take its course and will not participate in lending support.
John 1 hour, 43 minutes ago
Some have secretly left the PLP to drown in its own self made sorrows
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 9 minutes ago
Huh??? I'm surprised they expected people to show up after the strategy of getting support with tings is no more
