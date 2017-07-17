Greenslade offered UK diplomat role

NATIONAL Security Minister Marvin Dames yesterday refused to comment on recent speculation that plans are underway to have Commissioner of Police Ellison Greenslade replaced as the head of the Royal Bahamas Police Force. When contacted, Mr Dames directed The Tribune to speak to Commissioner Greenslade. He declined further comment.

The Tribune contacted Commissioner Greenslade, but calls were not returned up to press time.

However, it is understood that Mr Greenslade has been offered the post of High Commissioner to London. He will be replaced by Deputy Commissioner Tony Ferguson as Commissioner of Police.

It is also understood that Deputy Commissioner Emerick Seymour, now in charge of Freeport, will be transferred to Nassau as Deputy Commissioner.

Meanwhile, former Assistant Police Commissioner Paul Thompson told The Tribune he has also heard rumours that Commissioner Greenslade was being “forced out” of RBPF and said he is “very disappointed” by the reports.



“I am hoping it is not so because Mr Greenslade has done an excellent job,” Mr Thompson said. “If you look at his record, as far as what he has done with the detection of crime, it is commendable. He is doing his job and he is doing it well.

“The men who work for him, the officers, they respect him and they love him. He is a community person with honesty and integrity at its highest. Why change him if you are getting results? Here we have a man who has taken this force to new heights, which is commendable. Anyone with any conscience will realise these officers have been doing a remarkable job in terms of arrests in violent crimes. People love and respect him and to change him now would be wrong.”

Commissioner Greenslade was appointed the sixth commissioner of police on January 4, 2010 after serving as the acting deputy commissioner of police from January 1, 2009 upon completion of a one year secondment with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Canada.

Minister of National Security Marvin Dames also took part in this training in Canada when he was a member of the RBPF.

In January 2009, Mr Dames, then senior assistant commissioner of police, was appointed commander for Grand Bahama. Mr Dames was later promoted to deputy commissioner while Commissioner Greenslade ascended to the RBPF’s top post.

Mr Dames quit the RBPF in May 2011 to take up a post at the Baha Mar resort.

He won the Mount Moriah seat in the House of Assembly in the May 10 general election.