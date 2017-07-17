Man Dies In Suspected Hit And Run

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man, who was found lying in the road with “multiple injuries” early Saturday morning.

Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean said police “are leaning toward” classifying the incident as a traffic fatality, but an autopsy will have to be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

Officers were alerted to a body in the road near Nassau Village shortly after 4am Saturday. When officers arrived on the scene they found the lifeless body of a man lying in the street with multiple injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Senior ACP Dean said while police believe the incident to be a “hit and run”, officers cannot speculate. Police have not identified the victim.

Police also reported that officers recovered a stolen car and a handgun from a male suspect on Saturday night.

Shortly after 11.30pm, officers assigned to the Selective Enforcement Team were on routine patrol when they saw a suspicious man standing in an abandoned building located at St Paul’s and Pilgrim Streets, police said.

The man, on seeing the officers, took a handgun from his waist and threw it to the ground before fleeing on foot, police said. The officers gave chase, but were unable to catch the man.

The handgun was retrieved and found to be a Taurus Pistol with five rounds of ammunition. The officers also recovered a cell phone and a 2008 Chrysler Jeep that had been taken during an armed robbery.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact police at 911 or 919, the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 328-TIPS.