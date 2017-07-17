Updated: Gunmen Slay New Fox Hill Victim

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

A 32-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed Saturday night during a drive by shooting in front of his home.

The murder took place shortly after 9pm in Fox Hill and took the country’s murder count to 73 for the year, according to The Tribune’s records.

Police said the victim was getting out of his car shortly after arriving home when persons in a vehicle opened fire on him before speeding off in an unknown direction. The victim died at the scene.

Police have not identified the man, but The Tribune understands he is Raquino Huyler, of Johnson Terrance.

Police have no motive for the killing and no suspects in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 911 or 919, the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 328-TIPS.

Investigations continue.

Last week, in response to an increase in shootings in the Fox Hill area, officers conducted a walk-a-bout in the community, gathering information and giving residents safety tips. Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean said the walkabout was “the first of many” officers plan to conduct in the area known to police as a crime hotspot.

“This is just a small part of what we have been doing in this area, we have been running operations in this area simultaneously,” Senior ACP Dean said last week.

“I can tell you just over the past two weeks, we launched a major operation in this area, where we recovered a large number of firearms. We continue to arrest prolific offenders in this area. We have some people that we are targeting and I can tell you in short order if they have not been visited by us as yet, they will soon be in custody. We do not do these walk-a-bouts for publicity, we do this for a personal touch. People want to talk to the chief of police in the area, they want to see us, they want us to walk about, this is one of our most effective tools in this area. This is not a public relations exercise.”

Chief Superintendent of Police Maxine Rolle, officer-in-charge of the Eastern Division, said the walkabout was the first she has conducted since her appointment last month.

She plans to canvass the area “at least twice a month.”