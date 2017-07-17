Updated: Gunmen Slay New Fox Hill Victim

By SANCHESKA DORSETT
Tribune Staff Reporter
sdorsett@tribunemedia.net
A 32-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed Saturday night during a drive by shooting in front of his home.
The murder took place shortly after 9pm in Fox Hill and took the country’s murder count to 73 for the year, according to The Tribune’s records.
Police said the victim was getting out of his car shortly after arriving home when persons in a vehicle opened fire on him before speeding off in an unknown direction. The victim died at the scene.
Police have not identified the man, but The Tribune understands he is Raquino Huyler, of Johnson Terrance.
Police have no motive for the killing and no suspects in custody.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 911 or 919, the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 328-TIPS.
Investigations continue.
Last week, in response to an increase in shootings in the Fox Hill area, officers conducted a walk-a-bout in the community, gathering information and giving residents safety tips. Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean said the walkabout was “the first of many” officers plan to conduct in the area known to police as a crime hotspot.
“This is just a small part of what we have been doing in this area, we have been running operations in this area simultaneously,” Senior ACP Dean said last week.
“I can tell you just over the past two weeks, we launched a major operation in this area, where we recovered a large number of firearms. We continue to arrest prolific offenders in this area. We have some people that we are targeting and I can tell you in short order if they have not been visited by us as yet, they will soon be in custody. We do not do these walk-a-bouts for publicity, we do this for a personal touch. People want to talk to the chief of police in the area, they want to see us, they want us to walk about, this is one of our most effective tools in this area. This is not a public relations exercise.”
Chief Superintendent of Police Maxine Rolle, officer-in-charge of the Eastern Division, said the walkabout was the first she has conducted since her appointment last month.
She plans to canvass the area “at least twice a month.”
Comments
Future 1 day, 18 hours ago
Oh my goodness. When will this insanity stop???
birdiestrachan 1 day, 16 hours ago
Dames had better get busy. They blamed Doctor Nottage they will blame him. There is no time for Witch hunts.
MassExodus 1 day, 10 hours ago
There is plenty time to hunt for the Bahamians people money, that was misappropriated by the PLP. Don't get that, and a 'witch hunt' confused, or attempt to conveniently relabel what your PLP trash has done to destroy the Bahamas.
ohdrap4 12 hours, 50 minutes ago
the witch hunt shall continue till the catch the witch
Future 1 day, 15 hours ago
Good upbringing starts at home
Future 1 day, 15 hours ago
This crime is out of control
metazor6 1 day, 14 hours ago
Sad sad sad
MassExodus 1 day, 13 hours ago
Get a life Birdie. No one wants to read your PLP/trash comments.
Economist 17 hours, 2 minutes ago
Walk a bouts is a good step forward. It may take time to have effect but don't stop doing them.
ThisIsOurs 13 hours, 7 minutes ago
They've been doing walkabouts since 2012 possibly before. Value system has to change, hard work and education have to be more admirable than fast money, anything is possible.
metazor6 15 hours, 24 minutes ago
by metazor6
ThisIsOurs 6 hours, 50 minutes ago
If only it were a money problem.....
ThisIsOurs 6 hours, 41 minutes ago
Ok, no one with sense wrote this. They've completed the "analysis" and identified our crime problem as a lack of resources on the police force. It's a fundamental misunderstanding of where our society is. They've also oversimplified a very complex and HARD problem to "dollars", it's almost insulting
Alex_Charles 13 hours, 32 minutes ago
crime will never get under control. It's only going to get worse
metazor6 12 hours, 21 minutes ago
Well, mr alex_charles, someone sent me a watsapp message that suggested the police put 200 small engine motorcycles on the streets to patrol the island. I keep trying to post it to this site, but I must be doing it incorrectly. They even had costs worked out. It seems pretty inexpensive. At we would know where a little piece of our vat money went.
ThisIsOurs 6 hours, 46 minutes ago
Question, Is the person who sent it to you on the committee working on the crime plan? Other than that, anyone with a printer could have rustled that up. Not sure why whatsapp is so infectious in the Bahamas. Anything that shows up is automatically true with no knowledge of where it actually originated
metazor6 12 hours, 18 minutes ago
Oops......my bad.....it just popped up.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID