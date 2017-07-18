Former Prison Officer Fined For Illegal Shotgun And Drugs

By LAMECH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

ljohnson@tribunemedia.net

A FORMER correctional services officer was spared an immediate prison sentence yesterday after he pleaded guilty to drug and firearm related offences in the Magistrate's Court.

Demetri Maycock, 25, of Sunset Park appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes facing two counts of possession of dangerous drugs and a count each of possession of an unlicensed shotgun and possession of ammunition concerning an arrest on Friday, July 14.

It is alleged that on two occasions, Maycock was found in possession of a quantity of dangerous drugs, Indian hemp.

It is further alleged that he was found in possession of a black Escort Magnum 12-gauge shotgun and 13 rounds of ammunition for the weapon without being the holder of a gun licence.

Maycock pleaded guilty to all four charges.

According to police reports, around 1pm on the date in question, Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) officers executed a search warrant at the former correctional services officer's home in Sunset Park.

Upon doing so, officers found in a safe just over two ounces of marijuana and the shotgun.

His lawyer, Jomo Campbell, in a mitigation plea on his behalf, said Maycock was gainfully employed as a prison officer up until the time of his arrest.

"He has zero pending matters before the court or any previous convictions," Mr Campbell stressed.

He said his client was not on duty when he was found with the drugs.

"The contraband had been there for some two and a half years. It was untouched for that long," the attorney added.

Mr Campbell further noted the firearm charge was not a typical one as up until 2015, his client had a licence for the weapon.

"He appears before you for falling down on renewing his licence. The firearm was a gift for his employment as a corrections officer. The firearm was locked away safely and there is zero indication that there was any intention to use the firearm to inflict violence," Mr Campbell said.

The attorney said his client was "extremely remorseful" for his actions and was not desirous of wasting the court's time or resources with a trial.

"We humbly submit the court need not impose a custodial sentence to get its point across. Being a former corrections officer, he knows the condition of the prison. He is redeemable. The licence for the shotgun had expired for two years and he's already lost his job and whatever pension he was entitled to. He apologises to his family for his mistake and to the Bahamian public for disappointing them," the lawyer added.

The deputy chief magistrate, after convicting Maycock of the four offences, said it was alarming that those "charged with housing persons who break the law do so themselves."

The judge said there was no excuse for not getting the shotgun licence renewed.

He imposed a $1,000 fine for the shotgun and another $1,000 penalty for the ammunition.

In default of paying the fine, Maycock would serve 12 months at the Department of Correctional Services.

As for the drugs, the magistrate fined him $600 or six months imprisonment.