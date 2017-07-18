Overseas Staff Savings Net $1m

By SANCHESKA DORSETT
Tribune Staff Reporter
sdorsett@tribunemedia.net
TWELVE “non-essential” persons have been recalled from tourism offices in the United States, according to Tourism Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar, who said the move will save the government $1m annually.
Speaking to The Tribune, Mr D’Aguilar said the Washington and Los Angeles offices have been “amalgamated” into the New York and Houston offices respectively. He said the market has changed and the government cannot do business as usual.
“Okay, so let’s be clear, the offices have not been closed, they have been amalgamated into other offices,” Mr D’Aguilar said. “When we came in, it was my mandate to look throughout the system and see where it is we can save money. So in the United States, we have recalled 12 persons we considered to be non-essential.
“What they were doing can be done here at a cheaper rate because we will not have to pay for housing and travel. So those persons are being brought back to Nassau. We haven’t looked at the offices outside of the US yet but in the US, there was a review and this is what happened. “We reviewed the functions of those persons and then considered our mandate, which is to sell the Bahamas and grow stop over visitors and some persons did not fit into what we need.”
Mr D’Aguilar said the model of tourism has changed therefore the Ministry of Tourism cannot continue to “maintain the status quo.”
“In some instances we had to decide the purpose of these offices, we know what they did in the past, but what is the purpose now. We had to make tough decisions,” he said.
“In the past, we were dealing with travel agents. Persons used agents to book trips and so we had relationships with agents but that model has changed. People purchase their vacations online and so if you are going to market the nation, you do not need to physically have those persons in the US. Times are changing so we cannot maintain the status quo, we cannot spend the people’s money frivolously. Now with this move, we can save on allowances.”
In an earlier interview with Tribune Business, Mr D’Aguilar warned that there will be “some casualties” and Bahamians will have to suffer “some pain before gain” as the Minnis administration tries to combat the growing fiscal crisis.
He said the government has no choice but to “right size the ship” following the Christie administration’s “orgy of spending” prior to the May 10 general election.
Comments
OMG 8 hours, 12 minutes ago
Sorry for those involved but the blame for the bloated civil staffing and by extension cost to the country must lay firmly in the lap of the PLP who hired all the party followers on a whim.
birdiestrachan 7 hours, 58 minutes ago
The FNM has the power. given to them by the majority they are free to do what ever they wish. the end results of their actions will be a different story,
pileit 7 hours, 45 minutes ago
you really talkin just to hear yourself talk, we all know what you are and what barnacled, twisted viewpoint you represent, and we wholly despise it. BE GONE!
MassExodus 1 hour, 44 minutes ago
Birdie carry ya ass
Well_mudda_take_sic 6 hours, 41 minutes ago
Someone please tell the yapping poodle a million dollars annually in cost savings is a mere drop in our very large bucket of wasteful expenditures. D'Aguilar must now get out there and find some relatively significant savings for the people, i.e. real large savings that we can all be happy will put at least a meaningful dent in our growing national debt. A million dollars a year is nothing to talk about when we are still borrowing hundreds of millions of dollars a year to spend on wasteful things throughout our government departments, agencies and corporations.
OMG 4 hours, 32 minutes ago
A million more than the PLP would have saved-and remember the national debt was put in place by the PLP.
MassExodus 1 hour, 41 minutes ago
What a piece of shit you are Well_mudda_take_sic. Where were you being critical when it was the PLP, NEVER announcing reductions, or savings and getting us continually downgraded. You on here saying to make some significant savings??? You need to carry your corrupt PLP ass of this site.
Islandboy242242 6 hours, 19 minutes ago
I think if you're able to make changes 1 million $$ at a time that's pretty good. Do the same in all the different ministries and boards, truly cutting the fat and who knows where you can end up. Good progress and something that probably should've been done 5+ yrs ago but someone had to do it.
birdiestrachan 5 hours, 54 minutes ago
What about the people and the families involved do they matter??
MassExodus 1 hour, 39 minutes ago
Birdie they were non-essential. The government is to serve the people of the Bahamas not birdiestrachan the PLP, their cronnies, lovers, and friends. They need to find other jobs obviously. Get a clue you corrupt douche birdie.
MassExodus 1 hour, 38 minutes ago
and Birdie if you actually read the article they are being kept in their same roles not terminated, just operating in Nassau. Get a life and actually read before you put some dumb ass idea on the internet.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID