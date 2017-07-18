Police Chief Urged To Fight Removal

By TANEKA THOMPSON

Tribune News Editor

tmthompson@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Free National Movement Chairman Darron Cash has criticised his own party over reports that plans are underway to have Commissioner of Police Ellison Greenslade replaced as the head of the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

Mr Cash said Minister of National Security Marvin Dames’ silence on Commissioner Greenslade’s fate is “troubling” to him.

While adding he is not a fan of Commissioner Greenslade due to the way the RBPF treated him during an investigation into leaks of information relating to Bank of The Bahamas in 2014, Mr Cash suggested the optics of removing the police chief will make it hard for his successor to appear to be politically neutral.

On Monday, The Tribune reported that Commissioner Greenslade has been offered the post of high commissioner to London and is reportedly set to be replaced by Deputy Commissioner Anthony Ferguson as head of the RBPF.

On Monday, Mr Cash noted he does not think Commissioner Greenslade should leave his post quietly and should instead force the government to fire him. He added if there is justifiable cause for the commissioner to be removed, the government must inform the public.

“The Tribune’s story about the Commissioner of Police Ellison Greenslade’s silence about his impending firing and the ‘mums the word’ response from his chief executioner, the minister of national security, is troubling,” Mr Cash posted to his Facebook page.

“This habit of sending the commissioner of police out to pasture in some foreign land because the new government wants its own commissioner in place should be stopped. I am no fan of COP Greenslade after his (alleged) misfeasance or nonfeasance in my real life ‘witch hunt.’ But is the nature of his job as COP such that the person has to be loved by the government of the day? So, if or when the PLP comes into office they get to appoint a commissioner they like?

“Since when is the COP a traditional political appointee? How will the new guy –- in this toxic political environment – be seen as anything other than a compromised political puppet? In my opinion, the current COP was too much of a politician and that no doubt contributed to the perception that he is, as Shakespeare would say, a time pleaser.

“Nevertheless, Greenslade has security of tenure thanks to the past PLP government. He should take that provision in the law out for a spin and not go quietly into that good night. Do a Preet and get fired,” he wrote, referring to a US attorney general who was fired by US President Trump this year after refusing to resign.

“If on the other hand Greenslade is being dismissed for cause, the public deserves to know chapter and verse why the new government thinks so. The country would not be well served if he simply shuffles off to some foreign land – no questions asked or answered. At some point this vicious cycle of political barbarism must be broken,” Mr Cash added.

Commissioner Greenslade was appointed the sixth commissioner of police on January 4, 2010 after serving as the acting deputy commissioner of police from January 1, 2009 upon completion of a one year secondment with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Canada.

Mr Dames also took part in this training in Canada when he was a member of the RBPF.

In January 2009, Mr Dames, then senior assistant commissioner of police, was appointed commander for Grand Bahama. Mr Dames was later promoted to deputy commissioner while Commissioner Greenslade ascended to the RBPF’s top post.

Mr Dames quit the RBPF in May 2011 to take up a post at the Baha Mar resort.

He won the Mount Moriah seat in the House of Assembly in the May 10 general election.

Mr Dames did not comment on Commissioner Greenslade’s future when asked about the speculation on Sunday.