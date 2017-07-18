Police Chief Urged To Fight Removal

By TANEKA THOMPSON
Tribune News Editor
tmthompson@tribunemedia.net
FORMER Free National Movement Chairman Darron Cash has criticised his own party over reports that plans are underway to have Commissioner of Police Ellison Greenslade replaced as the head of the Royal Bahamas Police Force.
Mr Cash said Minister of National Security Marvin Dames’ silence on Commissioner Greenslade’s fate is “troubling” to him.
While adding he is not a fan of Commissioner Greenslade due to the way the RBPF treated him during an investigation into leaks of information relating to Bank of The Bahamas in 2014, Mr Cash suggested the optics of removing the police chief will make it hard for his successor to appear to be politically neutral.
On Monday, The Tribune reported that Commissioner Greenslade has been offered the post of high commissioner to London and is reportedly set to be replaced by Deputy Commissioner Anthony Ferguson as head of the RBPF.
On Monday, Mr Cash noted he does not think Commissioner Greenslade should leave his post quietly and should instead force the government to fire him. He added if there is justifiable cause for the commissioner to be removed, the government must inform the public.
“The Tribune’s story about the Commissioner of Police Ellison Greenslade’s silence about his impending firing and the ‘mums the word’ response from his chief executioner, the minister of national security, is troubling,” Mr Cash posted to his Facebook page.
“This habit of sending the commissioner of police out to pasture in some foreign land because the new government wants its own commissioner in place should be stopped. I am no fan of COP Greenslade after his (alleged) misfeasance or nonfeasance in my real life ‘witch hunt.’ But is the nature of his job as COP such that the person has to be loved by the government of the day? So, if or when the PLP comes into office they get to appoint a commissioner they like?
“Since when is the COP a traditional political appointee? How will the new guy –- in this toxic political environment – be seen as anything other than a compromised political puppet? In my opinion, the current COP was too much of a politician and that no doubt contributed to the perception that he is, as Shakespeare would say, a time pleaser.
“Nevertheless, Greenslade has security of tenure thanks to the past PLP government. He should take that provision in the law out for a spin and not go quietly into that good night. Do a Preet and get fired,” he wrote, referring to a US attorney general who was fired by US President Trump this year after refusing to resign.
“If on the other hand Greenslade is being dismissed for cause, the public deserves to know chapter and verse why the new government thinks so. The country would not be well served if he simply shuffles off to some foreign land – no questions asked or answered. At some point this vicious cycle of political barbarism must be broken,” Mr Cash added.
Commissioner Greenslade was appointed the sixth commissioner of police on January 4, 2010 after serving as the acting deputy commissioner of police from January 1, 2009 upon completion of a one year secondment with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Canada.
Mr Dames also took part in this training in Canada when he was a member of the RBPF.
In January 2009, Mr Dames, then senior assistant commissioner of police, was appointed commander for Grand Bahama. Mr Dames was later promoted to deputy commissioner while Commissioner Greenslade ascended to the RBPF’s top post.
Mr Dames quit the RBPF in May 2011 to take up a post at the Baha Mar resort.
He won the Mount Moriah seat in the House of Assembly in the May 10 general election.
Mr Dames did not comment on Commissioner Greenslade’s future when asked about the speculation on Sunday.
Comments
Well_mudda_take_sic 11 hours, 48 minutes ago
This guy Cash is a complete imbecile willing to thwart the will of the people. The people know full well that Greenslade has failed miserably in his post as COP to stem the rising tide of crime; after all, it is the people who are living daily with the nightmare of crime because of Greenslade's serious shortcomings in strategic thought and ability, and overall administrative incompetence. You only have to look at the man's waist to realize he has serious self-discipline issues and cannot possibly be the shining example of law enforcement we want for our police force. Greenslade the yachtsman has been too slack for too many years, and while this has allowed him to grow physically, it has greatly interfered with his ability to do the job expected of him. Cash, it's best you keep your trap shut rather than try impede what's best for our country.
bahamian242 11 hours, 10 minutes ago
Greenslade just go!
sheeprunner12 11 hours, 4 minutes ago
Greenslade is compromised ........... Dames needs a new COP ....... Greenslade must go!!!!!!!!
sheeprunner12 10 hours, 55 minutes ago
Who hires and fires the COP??????? ........... The PM and Cabinet This should be a simple exercise ......... Greenslade needs to GO!!!!!!!!!
metazor6 10 hours, 48 minutes ago
by metazor6
metazor6 10 hours, 41 minutes ago
Every problem has a solution
We_doomed_242 10 hours, 20 minutes ago
Agreed
ted4bz 10 hours, 4 minutes ago
Go, what for?
metazor6 9 hours, 42 minutes ago
by metazor6
Tarzan 9 hours, 4 minutes ago
Allegations of murder for hire: "There is nothing to investigate here." Did police interview the alleged victim's? No. Did police interview the alleged instigator, a PLP money man? No. Did police do a follow-up investigation of the two miscreants who claimed, under oath that they were hired to commit murder? No. Some investigation. Some Commissioner of Police. Totally corrupted by PLP. Get him out.
birdiestrachan 7 hours, 49 minutes ago
Mr. Greenslade should have known that Dames would be coming after him. It is all right what goes around comes around. and who ever sows the wind will reap the whirl wind, it is import to be careful what one does in life it will come back to you, Take it all to the Lord in prayer and the Just Judge justice will prevail.
Apostle 6 hours, 30 minutes ago
The commissioner did not say that he was being forced out, nor did the government say that he was asked to resign. So what is Cash point? An opportunity to say to the COP that he hates him? Quite frankly he could call the commissioner and tell him that. What is wrong with retiring? The Constitution of The Bahamas is explicit as to how a commissioner is appointed and how one is disappointed or fired.
(1) Power to make appointments to the office of Commissioner of Police and Deputy Commissioner of Police shall be vested in the Governor-General acting on the recommendation of the Prime Minister after consultation with the Leader of the Opposition.
(1) The Commissioner of Police and Deputy Commissioner of Police may be removed from office by the Governor-General but shall not be removed except in accordance with the provisions of paragraph (2) of this Article.
So as articulate as Cash wants to sound the Minister has no role in removing a sitting commissioner and the constitution sets out just how that should be. Last I know the commissioner is still in office. He was NOT suspended and has nothing to fight.
As a matter of fact, I would say one thing to Cash and that is when you live in glass house you don't throw stones. Your comments are premature and seems to be a grandstand and posturing. Please do NOT mention BOB. Stay in his zone because the two do not compare.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID