Roker: Arrogant Plp Face Oblivion

Reader poll
POLL: Do you agree with Loftus Roker that the PLP is in “as worst a state as it has ever been"?
By RICARDO WELLS
Tribune Staff Reporter
rwells@tribunemedia.net
IN the face of allegations of corruption while in office and a lack of unity on the way forward, former Progressive Liberal Party Cabinet minister Loftus Roker said yesterday the party was in “as worst a state as it has ever been.”
The Pindling era politician said he has watched with great angst the “slow, but public” demise of the PLP, saying people have had enough of “arrogant, know it all attitudes” displayed by members for much of the last 10 to 12 years.
He predicted this could be the end of the “great PLP” if the party does not return to its original message of 1967.
“This is a new low, my friend,” Mr Roker told The Tribune when asked for comment on the recent accusations levelled at the previous Christie administration.
“There were days of gloom, but never days of this sort of doom. I don’t think we have ever been to this degree before, but it didn’t happen overnight. We have been creeping in this direction for some time now,” the former immigration minister added.
Since losing the May 10 general election, the former administration has been dogged by allegations of misfeasance and wrongdoing.
Of the ordeals, Mr Roker on Monday said the “pompous and condescending attitudes” by PLP officials had pushed the public to a point where it could no longer “suck it up and go ahead with business as usual.”
“Are you kidding me, there were candidates going to persons and asking them for support, the same persons who in years past would seek and get support just to look at the people and tell them, ‘Settle down, I know what is best for you, you don’t.’ You can’t be serious.
“To a man hurting every day, that kind of attitude is hurtful. To a man hurting every day, that kind of attitude comes across as disrespect and a shove in the face. That is what it was, and after years and years of that, it pushed the party’s base as far away from the party as it had ever been.
“Check the record,” Mr Roker continued.
“When this party got started, it was done so on the back of the common people. They had the idea that the movement was their movement and the fight was their fight, because it was.
“This group over the last dozen or so years, flipped that. It became a movement of, ‘Leave it to us, we know how to govern, leave us to it because we know what is best.’”
According to Mr Roker, this shift in “political values” disenfranchised many of the country’s working class and inner-city voters—sections of the country that often supported the PLP.
Mr Roker said that this, when added to the country’s bleak economic outlook, high crime and education issues gave voters very little to “admire when headed to the polls.”
“They had nothing to vote for, nothing positive at least, and the one thing you could have depended on, the PLP being the party of the people, you took that flipped it completely. By the time we got to May 10, it became, ‘the PLP, the party against Bahamians.’”
The Free National Movement won 35 out of 39 seats in the House of Assembly on May 10, wiping out the incumbent Christie administration.
The PLP only captured one seat in New Providence and was driven out of many of its strongholds including Centreville, which was represented by former Prime Minister Perry Christie for 40 years.
“Look at the results, my friend, people who loved and revered this party all of their lives pushed to a point of no return,” Mr Roker told The Tribune.
“You had mothers who were raised in the PLP way, tell their children not to vote for the party. You had fathers who earned a living under the PLP, encourage their kids to look for a better option.
“To top it off, you had people that were sure in their minds that the FNM had little to nothing to offer say, ‘I rather go with the unknown before I give the PLP another chance.’
“So when I listen and look at what is happening today, I’m concerned by the state of the party because you have members who are still refusing to come around on their failures; they are refusing to make amends and some are refusing to make the necessary corrections.
“The PLP has to get back to the party’s original message, that 1967 message and regain the faith of the people; if not, I hate to say it, but this could be the end of the once great PLP.”
Earlier this month, George Smith, another former Pindling era Cabinet minister suggested the “cocky, arrogant and dismissive” attitudes of the Christie administration MPs were to blame for their defeat on May 10.
Mr Smith said he believes the PLP should seek forgiveness from the Bahamian people, and not continue to make excuses and blame others for the party’s loss at the polls.
His comments were in line with those by Exuma and Ragged Island MP Chester Cooper, who in a recent speech before the PLP’s National Progressive Institute, said the party lost the recent election because it ignored scandals and condoned behaviour it should not have.
Mr Cooper also said the party lost touch with the people it sought to help.
According to The Tribune’s analysis of the official election results, the PLP received 37 per cent of votes counted in the 2017 election, at least 11 per cent fewer than what it received in 2012.
Comments
Reality_Check 12 hours, 4 minutes ago
Is this the best The Tribune can do to try titillate us into visiting its web site? Get your journalists out there to do some real, albeit costlier, investigative reporting of the kind that is much more meaningful to your readers but puts less profits in your owners' coffers!
TalRussell 11 hours, 46 minutes ago
Comrades! Just you be patient for some real Tribune investigative reporting - like when the news gets out that Dr. Duane is drawing up plans to create some additional operating rooms space at the Princess Margaret Hospital - by relocating the hospital's morgue up to the Eastern Road. Just you wait until the red shirts minister, does park one them full dead people's freezers -- right next door to a big shot red shirts Eastern Road residence....... cause for damn sure the reds are not going dispatch dead people to Bain's Town and Centerville?
Itellya 9 hours, 34 minutes ago
Moving it is a great idea. We do have a staffed coroners office. Other parts of the world they are the ones that house bodies.
jujutreeclub 9 hours, 27 minutes ago
Tal. You mixed up like barracuda salad. You think any morgue will be located on eastern road or any area east or west. You would see that spikenard road before that.
sealice 11 hours, 35 minutes ago
New Lows guys - that's what they are reporting on .... a long time card carrying member of your gang of cronies has admitted it finally..... we sucked before but now we are at a "new low" HAHAHAHA dumbarssesss.....
sheeprunner12 11 hours, 5 minutes ago
While Roker fits the loud mouthed Pingdomite mentality ............. did Roker disavow support for V Alfred Gray in MICAL in the 2017 election?????? ............ Did he support the removal of V Alfred Gray from Cabinet after the disgraceful Mayaguana judicial fiasco?????? ......... Did he speak out against the past & recent gross mismanagement of public finances and hirings in MICAL?????? ......... If each before his doorstep swept .......... the village will be clean
jujutreeclub 9 hours, 24 minutes ago
Sheep. He did campaign against V Alfred Gray and was one of the only to speak out about the foolishness happening while the PLP was in office. He's a straight shooter.
TalRussell 8 hours, 54 minutes ago
Comrade JuJuTreeClub. no - I'm not mixed-up like barracuda salad. The estimates the previous PLP administration received to build and equip a modern day Coroners Office was in the region of $7 million. The PLP rejected it as one of those things the country badly needed but they lacked the resources to move forward with....... And since "KP" done told Dr. Duane - that the public treasury is broke - not to come running to him for any money..... a morgue is something Dr. Duane would need fund by himself......cause "KP" done warned - it's dead on arrival."
I would also like think a new morgue is something the three Papa Hubert administrations had also taken look at and rejected due to lack of public resources to fund it? And, lets not forget that "KP" done committed to borrowing a BILLION Dollars - not to fund new projects like a new morgue but to payoff the PLP's 2017 general election promises....and to fund the PLP's old budget...cause ""KP." never wrote out his own Budget. { No, I can't make this up }.
birdiestrachan 8 hours, 33 minutes ago
Mr.Roker was never a fan of the news media. they pull him out when they wish to say mean things about the PLP Party. They use him and he allows himself to be used.There was nothing to mean and low that they did not wright about him now he has become their go to man. With all due respect to Mr: Rocker he is a mere mortal who does not know the future, He voted against the PLP and he was elated when they lost. is in not enough for him?
pileit 7 hours, 38 minutes ago
Look here, carry your yalla teet from roun here spewing your pungent bile! Een noone into you, BE GONE!
MassExodus 1 hour, 24 minutes ago
It's your D- average that hurts to read Birdie. You grammar is poor. Do you read what you write? Not to mention your message is one of a paid PLP idiot Bahamian cancer.
John 6 hours, 58 minutes ago
When you watch some of the things that are being printed and hear the things the PLP are saying, they still feel they have done nothing wrong. In fact the PLP, vis a vis the likes of Fred mitchel belive they have the only God given right to rule over this country. They are the masters we are the slaves. You can't expect apologies from people who feel they did nothing wrong. In fact they believe the Bahamian voters are wrong for voting against them and should be punished for it. And if you vote them back in office any time soon the real witch hunt will begin.
SP 6 hours, 24 minutes ago
There is absolutely N-O-T-H-I-N-G Pillage Loot Plunder can ever do to regain my trust!
Perry Christie fooled the electorate by bringing in new young faces, then booted them to the sidelines immediately after winning 2012.
No thanks PLP, we have had enough of your stupidity!
happyfly 4 hours, 21 minutes ago
Perry will go down in history as the guy who obliterated the PLP from the inside out with his sycophant lust for power over the Bahamian people, which really only turned out to be good old fashioned lust for money. All he did was get up every morning and think about how he was going to abuse his position to enrich himself to the point of no return for him and the lousy bunch of leeches that enabled him
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID