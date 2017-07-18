Settling Scores Not Part Of Pm's Agenda

By KHRISNA VIRGIL

Deputy Chief Reporter

kvirgil@tribunemedia.net

AMID the Minnis administration’s crackdown on perceived wrongdoing, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis yesterday denied allegations the government was primarily concerned with “witch hunts” over executing plans to advance the course of the nation.

“If you are discovered to do wrong, then so be it. That’s what they asked us to do,” Dr Minnis said when he was asked by reporters to respond to the criticism from the Official Opposition.

“We don’t witch hunt. If you do wrong and you are discovered, then ask the public if that’s (a) witch hunt.

“(We) have turned the course from non-transparency to transparency,” Dr Minnis also said following his visit to the LJM Maritime Academy yesterday morning.

Since the FNM took office following the May 10 general election, claims of wrongdoing allegedly committed under the former Christie administration have continued to surface.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force’s (RBPF) Anti-Corruption Unit last month was said to be investigating 11 files from various government departments and public corporations.

In this regard, Police Commissioner Ellison Greenslade previously said he was “not surprised” over allegations of misconduct in the civil service, suggesting that accounts provided by “well-meaning citizens” gave cause for concern.

The government has also announced plans to table legislation in the House of Assembly to set up an anti-corruption commission shortly after Parliament’s summer recess.

Minister of National Security Marvin Dames has told The Tribune Attorney General Carl Bethel, QC, and his team are “working assiduously” to complete anti-corruption legislation. This, he said, will ensure those sitting in the highest offices are held accountable.

Press Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister Anthony Newbold has said the government will table this legislation in the House of Assembly shortly after Parliament’s summer recess.

“The public has the responsibility of bringing the matters to the attention of the police and as we see matters during our audits within our own departments and throughout government we will certainly bring to the attention of the police,” Mr Dames said last month after the Royal Bahamas Defence Force’s change of command ceremony.

“Wherever there are allegations of improprieties then we have to investigate it. There are no ifs, ands or buts about it.

“Bahamians are concerned with how the affairs of this country have been managed over the last five years and we will be doing a disservice if we ignore it as if nothing happened. It cannot be and so we are determined to do whatever is necessary within the framework of the law to ensure that we provide a full accounting to the people of this nation.

“When we say ‘it’s the people’s time’ we’re not just saying that for fluff, we mean it and we have to be as transparent as possible. We pledged that while on the campaign trail and we don’t intend to buckle at this time.

“So the unit that has been formed internally within the police force is addressing these matters while we work on bringing the bill to Parliament that will establish an autonomous anti-corruption agency whose responsibility will be to take on these matters and other matters in future.”

Mr Dames continued: “The attorney general and (his) team they are working assiduously now. They are looking at best practices because we want to make certain that when we do introduce an anti-corruption bill to Parliament (that) it is a bill that Bahamians will be pleased with (and that) it is a bill that will certainly cover all of the issues that are currently out there.”

In keeping with its campaign promise to wipe out malfeasance in government and increase transparency, the Free National Movement administration pledged in the Speech from the Throne to create and enforce anti-corruption legislation for parliamentarians and public officers.

“My government will ensure that its ministers are held to the highest standards of constitutional and personal conduct. Consequently, my government will enact and enforce anti-corruption legislation for all parliamentarians and public officers,” the speech, read by in May by Governor General Dame Marguerite, noted.

“My government is proud of the capabilities of the team that you have entrusted with your mandate. As has been noted publicly already, we will ensure that all members of Parliament and all of the senior members of the public service are familiar with all of the practices, principles and tools of good governance as we get to work on your behalf,” the speech continued.

For several months before the general election, stamping out acts of corruption was a common theme upon which now Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis capitalised.