'We’Ll Try To Help Contract Workers’

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
THE public sector has been “burdened” with people with “legitimate expectations,” Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance K Peter Turnquest said yesterday, adding that his administration will “unfortunately” have to address the problem.
His statement is the latest hint from the Minnis administration of what could be in store for some contract workers as the new administration tries to reduce the burden.
“Our hope is to regularise as many of the contract workers as we can into the system,” he said. “It’s unfair for them to be hanging out there with no real safety and security as to their employment going forward.”
“ By the same token, we recognise that we will have to rationalise the public service. We cannot burden the Bahamian people with resources that we already have and that we may not need. That’s all part of this process we are going through, (finding the) right size of government. We have to figure out how we can reallocate some of that human resource. To the extent that we have excess capacity then we are going to have to deal with that.”
Mr Turnquest said while the government is “certainly not interested in putting anybody out of work,” particularly with respect to the lead up to the recent election where people were hired “indiscriminately,” his government will “look critically to ensure that these people were in fact necessary and where they weren’t we’ll see how we can best assist them to find employment within the service or externally.”
Mr Turnquest’s comments came during and after an event at the Hilton yesterday marking the launch of the Public Financial Management & Performance Monitoring Reform Project (PFM) which aims to reform public sector management to increase transparency and accountability and ensure value for money.
John Pinder, president of the Bahamas Public Services Union (BPSU), conceded yesterday that some contracted workers may have to leave the service, many of them already finding their positions precarious.
“If you had been working for the government for less than 12 months and they wish to terminate you because they don’t need your services or you don’t meet requirements for unemployment they can do that without scrutiny,” he said. “I would recommend that the government look at them to see if they can work in the public sector in other ways. They can be recruited as police officers, prison officers, teacher assistants, etc.”
Most contracted workers––up to 90 per cent of them––are low level workers such as security guards and janitorial staff, he said.
During the budget debate, Minister of State for the Public Service Brensil Rolle revealed the government’s payroll increased by $10 million as new employees were hired in the final five months of the Christie administration.
That administration, during its tenure, hired 6,500 new public service workers, he said.
jujutreeclub 9 hours, 47 minutes ago
Mr. Turnquest, an idea to eliminate that problem Those who are on contract, let them have the first preference to be hired by Baha Mar when they open in October.
TalRussell 9 hours, 35 minutes ago
Comrades! Most know I am not anti red shirts but I am anti continuing on with using the people's public treasury to fulfill the paying off of the former governing administration's blatant attempts at 2017 general election vote buying - or at least that was what the then red opposition politicians once called it. My, my - how grabbing power and the need hold onto power does quickly change mindsets the now elected "It's The People's Time representatives?" Comrades, inaction by the People when "KP" does borrow close a BILLION dollars to payoff PLP campaign promises and 'fund the PLP's old Budge't - is just not enough. Is it the People's time to March to the PM's residence and onward to the 'People's Public Square' - Rawson Square?"
The_Oracle 9 hours, 14 minutes ago
Give a man a fish, feed him for a day, teach a man to fish........ The people will obey those in authority, to the point of starvation, But they will not follow them, nor give them blood sweat and tears. Break this cycle of "political crumbs" and fear that comes with political hiring, or be buried by it.
Well_mudda_take_sic 6 hours, 3 minutes ago
KP, let me state for you in plain simple English the mandate we, the people, have given you with respect to so called "contract workers": Only productive contract workers necessary to the proper functioning of the people's government should remain on the government's payroll; all other contract workers should be removed from the government's payroll at the earliest possible time. Our country simply cannot afford to continue borrowing to pay non-productive contract workers who are not necessary to the proper functioning of our government. Past governments have claimed that the hiring of many contract workers, especially in the year or so before general election time, was not tantamount to the buying of votes but rather necessary as a social welfare function of government to avoid civil unrest. Well KP, let me tell you that remains nothing but absolute poppy cock on the part of self-serving politicians who value their elected office more than the well being of the country. We must avoid, as a matter of the utmost priority, becoming a debt ridden failed nation beyond any hope of recovery. If we do not do that, then we all soon see massive civil unrest on a scale being experienced by Venezuela today. Yes KP, getting and then keeping our government's financial house in order is your first order of business as far as we, the people, are concerned. If you believe you may not be up to this daunting task, then you had best let Minnis know asap so that he can take another stab at finding the right person for the job.
