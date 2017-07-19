Man Accused Of Break-In At Bahamas Mortgage Corporation

By LAMECH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

ljohnson@tribunemedia.net

A MAN appeared in Magistrate's Court yesterday accused of being the suspect behind a recent break-in of a government agency.

Cleophus Smith, 25, stood before Magistrate Derence Rolle-Davis facing a charge each of shop breaking and damage, acts that were allegedly committed between July 15 and 16.

The Tribune understands that an assailant or assailants broke into the Bahamas Mortgage Corporation, causing damage to a window, door and a safe at the agency.

The shop breaking charge was brought under Section 362 of the Penal Code while the damage charge was brought under Section 328.

It is alleged that between Saturday and Sunday, Smith with another person, while at the Mortgage Corporation broke and entered the agency intending to steal. It is further alleged that he intentionally caused $2,211.59 worth of damage at the corporation. Smith, who pleaded not guilty to all charges, elected to stand trial in the Magistrate's Court.

As the offence of shop breaking is no longer bailable in Magistrate's Court due to recent amendments to the Bail Act, Smith was remanded to the Department of Correctional Services to await trial.

However, he has the right to apply for bail to the Supreme Court.

He returns to court for trial on September 21 and has retained attorney Jomo Campbell to defend him.

Inspector Lakisia Moss is the prosecutor.