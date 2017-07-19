Man Denied Bail Over Rape Allegation

By LAMECH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

ljohnson@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was remanded to prison after he was arraigned in Magistrate's Court on a sexual assault charge.

Nathaniel Julian Ferguson of Mermaid Boulevard appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt on Monday afternoon facing a charge of rape concerning an alleged incident on Wednesday, July 12.

It is alleged that the 22-year-old had sex with an 18-year-old without her permission.

He was informed that due to the nature of the charge - an indictable offence - he could not plead until his formal arraignment before a Supreme Court judge.

He is scheduled to return to the Magistrate's Court on August 25 to be presented with a voluntary bill of indictment that will fast track the matter to the higher court.

Ferguson was remanded to the Department of Correctional Services as the court did not have the jurisdiction to consider bail.

However, he was informed of his right to apply for a bond by filing an application to the Supreme Court.

The accused has retained attorney Murrio Ducille to defend him against the sexual assault charge.

A person convicted of rape could face up to life imprisonment.