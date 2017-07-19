Minnis Pledges Ministers Won't Line Own Pockets

By KHRISNA VIRGIL

Deputy Chief Reporter

kvirgil@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis assured Bahamians under his watch no minister of the Cabinet will seek lucrative contracts for themselves because they are “very sensible”, as Baha Mar executives eye the completion of another phase of the West Bay Street project.

Despite the Free National Movement’s various negative pronouncements while in opposition regarding the development, Dr Minnis took on a positive tone in referring to Baha Mar yesterday calling it an “excellent edifice” set to offer great opportunities for Bahamians.

The prime minister maintained the FNM always wanted to see Baha Mar open, while dodging questions on whether his administration was considering selling the development to another buyer.

Dr Minnis refused to respond when he was asked for the government’s position on Baha Mar’s original developer Sarkis Izmirlian’s call for a moratorium of the resort’s sale to Chow Tai Fook Enterprises (CTFE).

He spoke to reporters following a walkthrough of Baha Mar yesterday.

“My Cabinet ministers are very, very sensible,” Dr Minnis said when asked by The Tribune if he could assure Bahamians that no ministers would seek lucrative contracts for themselves. “They won’t. You can be very sure of that.”

He also said: “Pre and post-election we have always said we would like to see Baha Mar open. We think it would benefit the Bahamian populace, benefit the economy (and) provide jobs.

“I think (from) the tour you would notice that my entire Cabinet and senators and members of Parliament are present. We are all engaged in the tour. I think it’s an excellent edifice that would offer great opportunities for Bahamians. I think we would be very pleased once (it is) completed. The restaurants I think many of them are already complete and you can see the environment is very inclusive and friendly.

“What is most significant to me is that they will engage Bahamian artists (and) entertainers. We’ll have Bahamian bands working in the hotel using a lot of the Bahamian art work that is very, very encouraging.

“Baha Mar personnel are in discussions with the National Training Agency so engaging those individuals and you would know exactly what are their needs and desires and we’ll ensure that we have Bahamians trained in that particular area so as to maximise Bahamian employment within the Baha Mar product.”

Dr Minnis said now that he has seen the progress of Baha Mar, his only concern is that it opens as soon as possible to aid in providing jobs and boosting the Bahamian economy.

He was adamant yesterday that his administration has not considered the next course of action should China Construction America miss its October deadline.

“We don’t think of failure. That’s a negative view. We are always thinking of success,” Dr Minnis said.

In response to questions of his relationship with CCA and Baha Mar management, Dr Minnis said: “I am a very, very approachable and friendly individual and I am friendly with everybody.”

When asked whether he received assurances from Baha Mar executives that they will meet the October 15 deadline for the SLS Lux’s completion, Dr Minnis said: “We’re only assured that the project will eventually open and employ Bahamians. That’s what we are more concerned about and we would hope that it opens as quickly as possible.”

In March, Dr Minnis pledged his party would “engage and execute a real sale” of the resort “to a qualified and respectable purchaser who believes in Bahamians” if the FNM won the May 10 general election.

In a statement posted on his Facebook at the time, Dr Minnis also said this buyer would use only Bahamian labour to complete the beleaguered resort, while again promising that his party would make public the details relating to the Baha Mar deal and any other government dealings with Chinese investors.

Meanwhile in April, emails exclusively obtained by The Tribune showed from as early as 2013, former Education Minister Jerome Fitzgerald was seeking to secure millions of dollars in brokerage, trucking, and limousine contracts for his family’s business at Baha Mar while he sat in Cabinet.

Mr Fitzgerald - the former Marathon MP - appeared also to be requesting $20,000 a month from Mr Izmirlian, citing the expenses that were necessary to cover the cost of his father’s medical treatment.

In an email dated May 18, 2013, sent to Mr Izmirlian by Mr Fitzgerald, with Quentin Porter, Shelly Curtis and Alarice Fill copied, Mr Fitzgerald indicated his readiness to start brokerage and trucking services for the Baha Mar project and remain the brokers of record for the property.

He also made a request of Mr Izmirlian for limousine services at Baha Mar, as he touted the level of clientele with which his family’s limousine company was familiar.

Mr Fitzgerald later admitted to seeking the contracts for his family’s business, but said he has no contract with Baha Mar and its affiliates.