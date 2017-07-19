State-Recognised Funeral For Adderley

THE Cabinet Office announced Tuesday a state-recognised funeral will be held for Cleophas Adderley Jr, OBE on Saturday.

The service will be held at 10am at Christ Church Cathedral on George Street.

A memorial service will take place on Thursday at 6.30pm at the Church of the Most Holy Trinity in Stapledon Gardens.

It was also announced that Mr Adderley's body will lie in repose on Friday from 9am - 5pm at the Church of the Most Holy Trinity.

Viewing for the general public will be from noon-5pm on Friday.

Mr Adderley, 62, died on July 5 after a long illness.

An accomplished composer, he was the founder and director the Bahamas National Youth Choir (BNYC).

Mr Adderley was acclaimed for his work with the BNYC, which he started in 1983. He trained hundreds of young people in the art of singing and performing and dedicated his life to music.

The BNYC won numerous competitions and participated in many international festivals and iconic events. The choir performed in the presence of some noteworthy figures, including actor Sir Sidney Poitier, Queen Elizabeth II, and the late Dr Nelson Mandela.

He wrote the first Bahamian grand opera "Our Boys," which was the first opera to have been written and performed in the English-speaking Caribbean.

Mr Adderley is the last son and eighth of nine children born to the late Cleophas E Adderley, former member of Parliament, and Helen Bailey Adderley, a seamstress, pianist and organist and daughter of the late R M Bailey.

He also served as the director of the senior choir at Holy Trinity Church, where he served for many years. He was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Bahamian Icon Awards on June 17 for his contributions to nation building through youth development.

Mr Adderley is survived by his wife, Françoise Brooks Adderley, and two children.