Centreville Mp Speaks To Residents About Community Issues

AT a recent town meeting held in the constituency of Centreville, the member of Parliament for the area Reece Chipman spoke to more than 200 residents about the economy, finances, job opportunities and how to physically and mentally prepare for hurricanes.

Issues such as drainage, street lights, contractual workers, environment, mosquitoes and water pumps were discussed at the open forum. Special projects such as “True Colours”, dental, eye and music programmes and the MP’s special award programme for students were also discussed, as well as The Centreville Disaster Recovery Programme.

Many constituents were concerned about garbage collection, small business assistance, regularisation of employment and national status, job opportunities and continuing education. There was also a discussion on the Urban Renewal home repairs and summer programmes. Constituents were informed of the many facilities in the area that should be committed to community development.

Mr Chipman informed them of the Citizens Security Programme, Quakoo Street Community Centre, Urban Renewal Centre on Deveaux Street and the Community Counselling & Assessment Centre on Collins Avenue, all to assist with growth of the community.