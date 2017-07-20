Child Porn Suspect Detained

By LAMECH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

A MAN appeared in Magistrate’s Court yesterday facing a dozen child pornography charges.

Sharran Burrows, 41, of Pinewood Gardens stood before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt facing 12 counts of possession of child pornography, brought under Section 16(A) (2)(b) of the Sexual Offences Act, Chapter 99.

It is alleged that between April 2015 and April 2017, he had in his possession, by a mobile phone, lewd images of a female under the age of 18, or depicted as being under 18, performing sexual acts.

Burrows elected to stand trial in Magistrate’s Court and pleaded not guilty to all 12 charges.

Given the nature of the allegations, Burrows was remanded to the Department of Correctional Services to await trial.

However, he has the right to apply for bail in the Supreme Court.

A fixture hearing is scheduled for September 13 when it will be determined if the chief magistrate will preside over the matter or if the case will be transferred to another court.