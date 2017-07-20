Updated: Bailed – To Be Gunned Down

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

A MAN out on bail for murder, who was being electronically monitored, was shot multiple times and killed yesterday morning, marking the fourth murder in New Providence in five days.

The murder took the country’s homicide count to 76 for the year, according to The Tribune’s records.

Chief Superintendent Solomon Cash confirmed the latest murder victim was out on bail for a 2014 murder and was wearing an ankle monitoring bracelet at the time of his death.

Police also allegedly found a “substantive” amount of marijuana in the victim’s vehicle, which was discovered several feet away from the crime scene.

The motive for the killing is not known, but police suspect it could be retaliation.

Despite the recent spate of homicides, Chief Superintendent Solomon Cash said the “average person” is safe and should not be afraid. He urged persons out on bail for serious crimes “to stay home” or risk the chance of being killed.

Police have not identified the victim, but a source told The Tribune he is Karran Collie, a father of one.

According to reports, Collie was walking from his home in Elizabeth Estates when he was approached by a man with a handgun.

“Sometime around 10am, police received reports of gunshots in this area. When officers came on the scene they discovered the lifeless body of a male lying at the junction of Malaysia Way and Commonwealth Boulevard,” Chief Supt Cash said.

“We know that the victim was walking in the area, when a white Honda Stream pulled up and a lone gunman emerged and fired several shots at the deceased. Emergency Management Services (EMS) personnel were called to the scene and they did an examination and pronounced him dead.

“I can tell you that the victim is on bail for a homicide that occurred in 2014 and he is being monitored for that offence...I would say it is a privilege to be granted bail and I want to advise those persons who have been granted bail to remain in the confines of their home. That is the best advice I can give them, because if they move about freely they may be targeted and killed.

“We continue as we normally do to look at our prolific offenders mainly those out on bail and we monitor them from time to time, but we need the public’s help to solve these crimes. In my opinion, I do not sense a fear factor for normal residents, of course you know that this individual was on bail for murder and from all indications it looks like retaliation. Decent residents who live in these areas need not have the fear, they are safe.”

Police said it is not known if drugs played a factor in the man’s death.

He added: “During the investigation we got information that a vehicle on the scene was owned by the deceased. We also got additional information that he may have had drugs in his possession, hence we conducted the search and we found a large quantity of suspected marijuana within the interior of the vehicle. We are unsure if the drugs were related to his death.”

The murder came about 24 hours after one man was killed and another man was shot off Nassau Street.

The men were shot while sitting outside a home on Quarry Mission Road on Tuesday. Police said the victims were approached by four men in a silver or grey coloured Teana vehicle. The armed suspects got out of the vehicle and shot both the men. One of the men died at the scene, the other was taken to hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Police are still searching for the suspects.

In late May, when asked about concerns over violent crime, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said “there is a sense of calmness” hovering over the country after his party’s crippling defeat of the Progressive Liberal Party.

However, at the time he said he is sure National Security Minister Marvin Dames will be aggressive in rolling out the party’s crime plan. There have been 23 murders since the Free National Movement’s win on May 10, according to The Tribune’s records.

Investigations continue..