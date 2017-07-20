Roberts Blames Slow Government For Work Being Halted At The Pointe

By KHRISNA VIRGIL

Deputy Chief Reporter

kvirgil@tribunemedia.net

PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party Chairman Bradley Roberts blasted the Minnis administration yesterday, saying "the pot is boiling over" as Bahamians become increasingly frustrated with the time he thinks is being wasted by the government as he blamed this inaction for work halting at The Pointe on Bay Street.

Speaking to The Tribune, Mr Roberts said he was "shocked" Dr Minnis has not been "upfront, deliberate and definitive" in telling the Bahamian people and Baha Mar's original developer Sarkis Izmirlian there is nothing wrong with the position the former Christie administration took in handling the West Bay Street project.

Mr Roberts further accused Dr Minnis of a change in tone regarding Baha Mar. He said the FNM's reversal in stance is proof that the governing party still finds itself in difficulty when it comes to Baha Mar and The Pointe.

"There is no doubt about it that they exploited Baha Mar to the fullest," Mr Roberts said.

"Now look at The Pointe. Nothing is going on there and our people are crying for work. The Pointe should have been up and work should be going on there.

"It is clear that the government is still feeling their way and don't know what to do. In the meantime, it is impacting Bahamians."

He continued: "The pot is boiling over already because it has been two months since they have been elected and they are still wasting time looking backwards rather than advancing the interests of Bahamians."

Last week, The Pointe's Director of Communication's Kendeno Knowles told The Nassau Guardian the Bay Street project is currently in limbo as executives wait for regulatory approval to begin phase two.

He said the change in government caused the delay.

In March, China Construction America (CCA) executives alongside former Christie administration officials, including former Deputy Prime Minister Philip "Brave" Davis and former Attorney General Allyson Maynard Gibson, broke ground on phase two of the $250m project.

At the time, senior vice president of CCA and president of The Pointe Daniel Liu said CCA was committed to the development of downtown Nassau for the "long haul". This came five months after the completion of phase one - Park Avenue - The Pointe's 900 space parking garage.

At the time, Mr Liu said: "Please know that what you are witnessing today is the culmination of years of hard work. And in the months ahead that hard work will be matched with the same commitment and dedication we have held from the beginning, to transforming downtown Nassau.

"This phase of our project has been carefully crafted to create a community based destination where tourists, citizens and any visitor can find something to do and to enjoy. We tried to contribute a product that will not take anything away from what Nassau already offers - we are adding to our tourism and entertainment product that already exists."

The project will feature a creative new entertainment hotel concept with various new enjoyable bars and outlets; a waterpark with lazy river, slides and pools; and a condo tower, among other things.