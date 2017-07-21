Man In Court Accused Of Recent Shooting Death

By LAMECH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

ljohnson@tribunemedia.net

A MAN appeared in Magistrate’s Court yesterday accused of being the culprit behind a recent fatal shooting in the capital.

Dino Nixon, 20, of Ridgeland Park stood before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt facing a charge of murder which was brought under Section 291 (1)(b) of the Penal Code.

It is alleged that on Sunday, July 16, he intentionally caused the death of Kalif Adderley.

According to initial police reports, shortly after 10pm on the date in question, Adderley was walking on Third Street in Coconut Grove, off Robinson Road when a man approached him, armed with a handgun. The suspect shot the victim before fleeing the area in an unknown direction.

The victim was taken to hospital in a private vehicle, where he was initially listed in serious condition.

However, he died of his injuries early Monday morning.

Nixon was told he will not be allowed to enter a plea to the charge until he is formally arraigned before a judge of the Supreme Court.

The case is scheduled to be transferred to the higher court on September 5 through the presentation of a voluntary bill of indictment.

Given the nature of the allegation, Nixon was remanded to the Department of Correctional Services in the interim.

However, he has the right to apply for bail in the Supreme Court.

He has retained attorney Jomo Campbell to represent him against the allegation.