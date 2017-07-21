‘No One Above The Law’

By SANCHESKA DORSETT
Tribune Staff Reporter
sdorsett@tribunemedia.net
NATIONAL Security Minister Marvin Dames said yesterday that no one is above the law, adding that if a complaint is made against someone “no matter who you are” police will investigate the claim and bring charges where warranted.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a press conference at police headquarters, Mr Dames said the government is not “bringing complaints to the police,” but the police force receives complaints and then “acts on evidence”.
He denied claims that the Minnis administration is conducting “witch hunts” against members of the former administration.
Earlier this month, Official Opposition Leader Philip “Brave” Davis criticised the context in which the new administration is seeking to hold officials of the previous administration criminally liable, one that follows pronouncements from the Free National Movement on the campaign trail in which Bahamians were encouraged to expect “corrupt” politicians to be held accountable before the courts.
Mr Davis and other members of the Progressive Liberal Party have also accused the FNM of carrying out “witch hunts”.
“No one is above the law in this country and wherever a complaint is made the police have a responsibility to investigate and if it is found at the end of the day that persons are culpable, then they face the law,” Mr Dames said.
“Young men are being arrested in communities on a daily basis, who is out there defending them and standing up for them and making a big news story out of that? Every day you walk down to the courts and see the number of young men that are going before a magistrate, do we have people crying and saying there is a witch hunt when a young man is arrested for a joint or stealing from the food store and going and putting it in the papers and on TV and getting all this press? We have a problem in our country and for those who don’t see it, you can’t live here. No one is above the law and this should not be a debate on whether we are on a witch hunt or taking advantage of someone.
“When we are elected, we are elected to serve and if we serve upright we should have no concern.”
Mr Dames also brushed off rumours that Scotland Yard is in The Bahamas assisting the newly formed Anti-Corruption Unit.
He said at the end of the day, the courts will decide who is guilty and who is innocent.
“What’s perplexing to me is this, the police’s job is to investigate complaints that are coming before them. We as a government are not bringing complaints before the police and the police act on evidence,” Mr Dames said.
“This whole question about witch hunt is absurd and for us to continue to talk about it is ridiculous. The police investigate and if there is evidence of wrongdoing persons are held responsible, if there is no evidence of wrong doing then they are freed. There are safety values. Our system is designed as such that if the police after their investigation find out that there is sufficient evidence there is still another step. Police then compile their information and put it before the courts and the courts at the end of the day, will decide whether a person is guilty or innocent.”
Comments
Stapedius 2 hours, 43 minutes ago
The police have a duty to investigate, but their investigations look one sided. If you go after one then everybody should be fair game. We have cases and accusations from the previous FNM administration and the PLP administration prior to that . Why are some swept under the rug and not others? Plenty former PLPs and FNMs sitting up as if their hands are clean. If the accused did what is alleged by all means they should answer for their acts. But the corruption in our country spreads far, wide and deep.
Economist 2 hours, 35 minutes ago
For a person to be investigated someone has to file a complaint against that person.
It requires that person to stand up like a real adult and make the complaint.
Too often we complain and say things about people, which we know about first hand but are to scared to make the complaint. When we fail to make the complaint the person gets away with whatever they did.
If you know an FNM who has wronged you then go and make the complaint.
sheeprunner12 1 hour, 50 minutes ago
That is why we need a Whistleblower Act ......... Small community has drawbacks when you turn Crown evidence and everyone knows that you are the snitch
DEDDIE 43 minutes ago
One of the things that always concerns me is the pleasure a policeman gets when a person have to spend the night or the weekend lock up. The police very rarely err on the side of freedom even though there is little risk of the person fleeing. Every week the hatred for the police is fuel with hundreds of our young men been place in nasty cells. With that said, it is good to see that the politician is not above the law.
