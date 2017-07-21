Trio Face Court Over Albany Lumber Theft

By LAMECH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

ljohnson@tribunemedia.net

THREE men denied stealing lumber from a high-end resort at their arraignment in Magistrate's Court yesterday.

Theo Francis, 38, Jermaine Thompson, 37, and Gregory Doralis, 37, stood before Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans facing a charge of stealing by reason of employment brought under Section 340(4) of the Penal Code.

It is alleged that the trio, being concerned together between June 9 and July 3, stole from Albany Resort $4,666.23 worth of lumber, the property of Albany Resort, to which they had access by reason of their employment.

They all elected to stand trial in Magistrate's Court and denied the allegations.

As the lower court no longer has the jurisdiction to consider bail on stealing charges, the three men were remanded to the Department of Correctional Services to await their trial on September 21.

However, they have the right to apply for bail to the Supreme Court.

In another arraignment before another court, Deangelo Bethel, 28, and Dominic Nairn, 20, appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney facing a stealing charge which was brought under Section 345 of the Penal Code.

They were also charged with the alternative offence of receiving, which was brought under Section 358 of the Penal Code.

It is alleged that they stole and/or dishonestly received $2,985 worth of refrigeration equipment from Geovonne Rolle on July 18.

They too elected to stand trial in Magistrate's Court and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

They were remanded to prison without bail and are scheduled to return to court on August 21 for the start of their trial.

However, they can apply for bail at the Supreme Court for pre-trial release.