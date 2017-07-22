Woman Shot While Driving On Blue Hill Road South

A woman is in hospital after she was shot while driving on Blue Hill Road South Friday night.
According to reports, shortly after 7:30pm, the woman was driving in her Toyota car, when a man fired several shots at another man whom he was chasing. The woman was hit in the incident and transported to hospital where she is listed in stable condition.
birdiestrachan 5 hours, 50 minutes ago
All political parties will do well not to use crime as a political football.
DDK 5 hours, 11 minutes ago
So much for the argument that the thugs will take each other out! ENOUGH IS ENOUGH ALREADY!! A nice little walk-about would not have stopped this one.
We_doomed_242 4 hours, 41 minutes ago
Hmmm DDK I'm lived in Jamaica for some while schooling and do you know that if a police officer were to see u with a gun that's automatic death? Not even mentioning their military personnel that roam the street in bad areas these law enforcement agencies need to get serious cause these niggas ain't scared. Innocent lady shot wow
TalRussell 4 hours, 37 minutes ago
Comrades! You should as a responsible citizen be wondering why would we even want to lockup our citizens for non-violent offenses against the state, persons or properties....But our courts go easy on those who should and need be in prison for committing violent crimes? Yes, too many of our 'non-violent' citizens are kept locked up in cells behind bars at Fox Hill. Shouldn't Fox Hill exist for a 'protective' reason.... to remove 'violent' criminals off the streets as a means to punish them for the 'violence' they’ve committed? But we need to first get straight what exactly constitutes a 'violent' crime under our criminal laws? It makes no sense that we would snatch away a first-time offender who just happens to be family's 'main breadwinner' to be imprisoned for years for an offense that did not involve violence? How in the hell does that help protect our citizens? It should be of great concern to all citizens that Fox Hill Prison has become the graduation classes for Bahamaland's newest breed criminals......Yet, what does this government to as their first order prison business - they agree to fund yet another of the PLP's misguided programs....The Stamping License Plates by inmates up at Fox Hill.
sheeprunner12 4 hours, 29 minutes ago
Any news as to where all of these Glocks, AK47s, .45 etc are coming from on our streets???
I would have thought that the files in BJs secret NIA would have revealed that information ........ smt
DDK 2 hours, 40 minutes ago
Rumour has it that quite a few firearms are brought in by visitors/second home-owners as a means of funding their Bahama trips and condos.......
We_doomed_242 4 hours, 24 minutes ago
lol that's a simple one as much bribery going on in the country u know politicians and law enforcements palms being greased now if they are cut out of the equations then what do ya know? we have a shipment busted
sheeprunner12 1 hour, 19 minutes ago
Are you challenging the "Integrity" in the motto of the Police Force?????
TalRussell 2 hours ago
Comrade DDK, our 'friendly' neighbour the US is responsible for near 100% every gun illegally imported into the Bahamaland. It's pure lunacy to be issuing guns and ammunition to our policeman's like they're candies. All citizens and residents should demand that the government implement and strictly enforce a 'Zero Gun & Ammunition Tolerance Policy' for the Bahmaland....giving present legal gun and ammunition owners and those in possession of illegal guns and ammunition - a 120 days grace time period to surrender ALL their guns and ammunition, or face the severest of punishable penalties. The "Zero Gun & Ammunition Tolerance Policy" must also apply to visiting boats captains from being allowed to simply declare but retain on board their firearms and ammunition.Comrades, it doesn't help when Florida has one of the most laxed gun possession tractable laws of the all the US States.
Tarzan 30 minutes ago
Perfect idea. Just like the laws in Chicago. Working well there too. Are you kidding? The criminals don't give a hoot what gun laws you pass. We already have very strict laws making possession of the kind of guns used in crimes illegal. That has no impact on these criminals. What the Bahamas needs is a strict RICO type statute that would permit the incarceration of all gang members for the acts of any one of them. There is zero evidence that guns legally maintained on transient boats have anything to do with our problem.
Bonefishpete 18 minutes ago
Maybe Bahamaland need to wise up and implement firearm licenses for law abiding Bahamians to defend themselves.
