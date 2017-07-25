Man In Hospital After Shooting In Abaco

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

ABACO police are investigating a shooting incident on that island that has resulted in one man being airlifted to the Princess Margaret Hospital in New Providence.

According to police reports, shortly after 10pm on Friday, a male employee was leaving his workplace on Don McKay Drive in Marsh Harbour when he was accosted by a man armed with a handgun who attempted to rob him.

Inspector Terecita Pinder said the victim was shot in the upper body, but managed to drive to the Marsh Harbour Clinic in his own car. He was seen by a doctor and was later airlifted to New Providence for further medical treatment.

No arrest has been made and police are continuing to investigate the matter.

In Grand Bahama, police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the area of the International Bazaar on Friday evening.

Sometime after 10pm, a man reported he was held up and robbed at gunpoint by an unknown male who robbed him of his cell phone and personal items.

No arrest has been made and police are continuing to investigate.