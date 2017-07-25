Man Jailed For Clothing Store Break-In

By LAMECH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

ljohnson@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was sent to prison for three years yesterday for breaking into a clothing store.

Eltario Munroe, 36, stood before Magistrate Samuel McKinney facing a charge of shop-breaking, an offence under Section 362 of the Penal Code.

It was alleged that sometime between 7pm on July 19 and 5am on July 20, he broke into Tekera's Urban Wear clothing store on Baillou Hill Road and Poinciana Drive with intent to steal. Munroe pleaded guilty to the charge.

Police were called to the scene of the break-in and found the front glass of the entrance smashed. Munroe was found inside a storage room. He was taken into custody where he admitted he and another person known to him had broken into the store.

Munroe told the magistrate he was sorry for his actions, which he admitted was a stupid mistake.

However, he asked not to be sent to prison.

Police prosecutor Inspector Philip Davis said that Munroe had had a previous conviction for stealing from a shop dating back to 2015 when he was sent to prison for a month. The magistrate told Munroe that he was empowered by law to impose up to seven years imprisonment. However, the magistrate sentenced him to 36 months at the Department of Correctional Services.