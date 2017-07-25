Us Guest Fined For Atlantis Assaults

By LAMECH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

ljohnson@tribunemedia.net

AN American visitor was spared an immediate prison sentence yesterday after he admitted to assaulting two Atlantis employees over the weekend.

Coy Gene Cleveland, 45, of Rockward, Texas, stood before Magistrate Samuel McKinney facing two charges of assault, brought under Section 133 of the Penal Code.

It was first alleged that he, on July 22, at about 5.20pm at The Cove, Paradise Island unlawfully assaulted Joseph Lord.

It was further alleged that three hours later, while at the same place, he unlawfully assaulted Antoinette Anderson.

Cleveland pleaded guilty to both charges.

He was arrested by police after complaints were made that he had forcefully thrown gambling chips at Mr Lord and hours later, held Ms Anderson by the throat and forced his tongue inside her mouth.

Cleveland apologised for his actions and was fined $500 for assaulting Mr Lord and $500 for assaulting Ms Anderson.

He was further ordered to compensate Ms Anderson another $500 for her duress.

In default of the $1,500 payments, Cleveland would spend three months at the Department of Correctional Services.