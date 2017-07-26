Anti-Corruption Investigations 'Must Be Fair'

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

WHILE the Bahamas Christian Council supports efforts to combat corruption, it is calling for investigative processes to be “fair and balanced,” BCC President Delton Fernander said yesterday, as yet unexplored avenues exist to investigate corruption in a way that removes the appearance of a witch hunt.

His statement follows recent arrests and prosecution proceedings against high-profile Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) politicians at the conclusion of police bribery and extortion probes.

“Let me state emphatically that I fully support police investigation and the administration of justice wherever it is necessary,” Mr Fernander said during a press conference.

“However, the investigative process and the administration of justice must be seen by all to be fair and balanced. This being said I applaud the government on its stance against corruption but advise the government along with civil society that there are other tools at their disposal that can remove the appearance of a witch hunt.

“One such tool that was discussed at the University of The Bahamas last week is a commission. Justice must be unbiased and blind to anything except the facts before it.

“In my view, it is not in the common good for it to be said that the government is using the laws of the land and its enforcement agents to carry out a political campaign promise. This issue must be handled in a manner that concludes with the renewed confidence of the Bahamian people in our system of justice and law enforcement.”

Last week, former Public Hospital Authority (PHA) Chairman Frank Smith was arrested and arraigned on 15 charges, including 13 counts of extortion, one count of attempted extortion and one count of bribery.

Earlier this month former Environment Minister Kenred Dorsett was also arraigned and face one count of misconduct in public office and four counts each of bribery and extortion.

Both men have since been granted bail.

Members of the PLP have also called for an independent body to investigate corruption allegations, saying the police investigations may be open to interference by the executive.