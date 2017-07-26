Public Board Appointees Named

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

THE government has finally released its list of appointments to public boards and committees, with several Free National Movement (FNM) backbenchers and former FNM members of Parliament getting top posts.

The listing, which was obtained by The Tribune yesterday, lists former National Security Minister Tommy Turnquest as chairman of Bahamasair Holdings Limited. Former FNM Golden Isles candidate Kenyatta Gibson has been appointed chairman of the Gaming Board. Marie Ferreira is his deputy.

Mr Gibson, a former member of the Progressive Liberal Party, was Gaming Board chairman under the first Christie administration. In 2004, he announced the Gaming Board was looking at the feasibility of a national lottery being introduced, however those plans never came to fruition.

Meanwhile, Zion Baptist Church head pastor Reverend Terrance G Morrison and Greg Collie appointed to the Public Disclosure Commission (PDC) alongside Chairman Myles Laroda.

The appointments of Rev Morrison and Mr Collie will now allow the work of the PDC to continue without restraint.

The list, which references 104 statutory agencies and/or entities, lists persons appointed members of statutory boards and committees for the period July 1, 2017, to June 30, 2018, unless otherwise indicated.

According to the list, RoyalStar Assurance Managing Director Anton Saunders has been appointed chairman of the National Insurance Board (NIB), while Dave Smith has been appointed NIB deputy chairman. FNM Golden Gates MP Michael Foulkes has been appointed chairman of the Education Loan Authority (ELA), and Ken Lightbourne has been appointed his deputy.

FNM MICAL MP Rev Miriam Emmanuel has been appointed chairman of the Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation (BAIC), taking over from former BAIC chairman and former Deputy House Speaker Dion Smith.

Darnell Osbourne has been appointed chairman of Bahamas Power and Light's (BPL) board of directors while FNM Long Island MP Adrian Gibson has been appointed chairman of the Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC).

Wayne Aranha and Tony Allen have been appointed the chairman and deputy chairman of the Bank of the Bahamas (BOB) respectively, while Robert Adams has been appointed as chairman of the Central Bank of the Bahamas board.

The Bahamas Development Bank is chaired by Lynden Nairn, with Cedric Moss listed as his deputy. Patrick Ward and Elizabeth Darville are both the respective chairman and deputy chairman of the beleaguered Bahamas Mortgage Corporation (BMC).

Former Bahamas Christian Council (BCC) President Rev Ranford Patterson has been appointed chairman of Cable Bahamas. Mike Smith is chairman of the Broadcasting Corporation of the Bahamas (BCB), while Patrick Walkes is his deputy.

The deputy chairman of the Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) is Dave Hanna.

The Bridge Authority's new chairman and deputy chairman are Gregory Bonaby and Sandy Morley, respectively. The Port Authority is chaired by Clarence Finlayson.

Wallen Wells has been appointed chairman of the Nassau Airport Development Company (NAD), while the newly formed Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) is chaired by Wendy Craig.

Nassau Flight Services is chaired by FNM North Eleuthera MP Rickey Mackey.

James Pinder and John Wilson are the chairman and deputy chairman for the Airport Authority, respectively. The Air Transport Advisory board is chaired by Michael Allen.

Pineridge MP Frederick McAlpine has been appointed chairman of the Hotel Corporation of the Bahamas, with Lindsay Cancino to serve as his deputy. Ethan Adderley is chairman of the Hotel Licensing Board, and Brendan Foulkes is his deputy.

St Barnabas MP Shanendon Cartwright is chairman of the Public Parks and Public Beaches Authority.

Former Sojourner Douglass College (Nassau) Executive Director Theresa Moxey-Ingraham is chairman of the National Training Agency, and Lady Naomi Wallace-Whitfield is deputy chairman. Willamae Salky and Bahamian gold medalist Tonique Williams-Darling are the chairman and deputy chairman of the National Scholarship Committee.

Former Bahamas Electricity Corporation (BEC) General Manager Kevin Basden is chairman of the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute's board, with Peter Whitehead serving as his deputy.

The National Sports Authority is chaired by Vaughn Roberts, and Larika Burrows is deputy chairman.

The National Junkanoo Committee for New Providence is chaired by Dwight Marshall, with Kishlene O'Brien serving as his deputy chairman. Mark Gardiner and Kevin Russell are both the co-chairpersons for the National Junkanoo Committee's Grand Bahama division.

Centreville MP Reece Chipman has been appointed chairman of the Antiquities Monuments and Museum Board. Fort Charlotte MP Mark Humes has been appointed chairman of the Bahamas Agricultural Health and Food Safety Authority. Shonel Ferguson is chairman of the Clifton Heritage Authority.

• See business pages 7-9 for the full list.