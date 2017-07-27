Govt To Take Stake In Grand Lucayan

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis revealed in his national address last night the government is negotiating to become temporary joint owners of the Grand Lucayan Resort in Grand Bahama in a bid to boost the hotel until it can sell off its equity.
“The government is now involved in negotiations with the owners of the assets of Grand Lucayan in Grand Bahama and related assets for the joint ownership of those assets in partnership with a number of investors,” he said.
“As was done by the United States during the 2008 Great Recession, my government’s intent is to resuscitate and grow business to the Grand Lucayan as rapidly and as sustainably as possible, and thereafter sell its equity to one of the existing partners or other investors.
“We have no intention of remaining as an owner in the hotel business for any extended period of time. All signs point to the beginning or renovations at the resort within the next month with the facility ready for business for the winter season.”
Dr Minnis did not give specifics about the plan and it is unclear what amount of investment the government is willing to make in the resort.
The nation’s leader said his administration has identified “a number of integrated travel and hospitality companies that can bring quality brands to Grand Bahama but also much needed air transportation.”
Grand Bahama, whose economy has floundered for years, took a big hit after Hurricane Matthew devastated the island last year.
When contacted by The Tribune, former Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers Confederation (BCCEC) Chairman Gowon Bowe emphasised yesterday the government must have a clear entry and exit strategy for seeking to acquire the resort’s assets even as he expressed concerns about its plan to do so.
“Based on what I’ve been told about the cost of renovations required, if the government is prepared to inject that amount of money into it, that is a major investment and there must be a very clear exit and entry strategy,” Mr Bowe said. “It shouldn’t just be a reaction to the current circumstances on the island but should be methodical and well thought out.
“If the government goes in as co-investor, what are the terms? What equity stake are they taking? Will they recover their investment as a priority investor if they sell their stake?
“When we look at history in terms of the Bahamas Hotel Corporation and properties they purchased back in the day, the Nassau Beach, the Wyndham, they didn’t turn out to be success stories because the unfortunate element is government owned assets are perceived to be able to lose money without consequence. When you look at running hotels, it is a costly venture and one that requires having a finger on the pulse,” Mr Bowe continued.
“The government deciding to invest in those types of investments need to have very careful planning. But is this a knee jerk reaction to try to kick start something without a proper strategy to make sure it doesn’t become a burden to the public purse? The better route would be to become a better promoter to get a private transaction done, stimulating interest in initiatives around the economy.”
Nonetheless, Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce President Mick Holding has encouraged the government to take over the Grand Lucayan “if all else fails,” saying it is crucial to the economy of his island that the resort be open for the winter season.
“It is essential the hotel opens as soon as possible, and whatever it takes to do so should be considered,” he told Tribune Business last week. “If it’s good for the economy of Grand Bahama, how could anyone oppose it?”
Among those said to have considered investing in the Grand Lucayan are former Baha Mar developer Sarkis Izmirlian and ex-South Ocean investor Roger Stein. Other parties said to be interested are Warwick Hotels and Resorts, the owner/operator of the former Holiday Inn on Paradise Island, and a New York-based group.
In his speech Wednesday night, Dr Minnis also said his government is also focused on stimulating growth for smaller hotels throughout the country.
He said he has appointed a National Economic Advisory Council to advise his administration on specific proposals for economic diversification and economic growth.
“I have appointed an Ease of Doing Business Committee, appointed to make speedy recommendations for reducing red tape for domestic and international investors,” Dr Minnis also said.
“In due course, I will announce targeted investment and trade missions to attract international investors, who may want to partner with Bahamian investors in areas such as renewable energy, agriculture, aquaculture and other industries.
“My government is giving consideration in transforming the Hotel Corporation into a Tourism Development Corporation, which will have as its mission diversification within tourism and the development of more boutique resorts in the Family Islands.”
Dr Minnis said his government will introduce incentives for small hotels to use local produce and will also build a native food market for locals and visitors.
There are also plans for the Antiquities, Monuments and Museum Corporation to draw up guidelines for the development of public-private partnerships with respect to public historical and heritage sites.
This will include, after public consultation, the development of fee structures for the sites, Dr Minnis said.
Comments
The_Oracle 3 hours, 20 minutes ago
If there are so many "interested" private sector parties sniffing around, why is the Government Jumping in? An "Ease of doing Business" committee is classic oxymoronic. Bad Move.
sealice 3 hours, 12 minutes ago
No one wants to invest because between the PLP and Hutchy Wampy Freeport is dead. People fought to long to control the whole damn thing and now the whole damn thing is junk....
sheeprunner12 2 hours, 58 minutes ago
The Chinese have dumped this hotel .......... So let Sarkis or Freeporters own it now
TalRussell 2 hours, 45 minutes ago
Comrades! Who would have imagined when they marked their 'X' for the red party that ahead of removing VAT from everyday poor and near poor people's 'bread basket' items - that the Minns regime would quickly reach back for the days of the PLP's Bahamaland Hotel Corporation's past - to get back into the Hotel Ownership Business?
Comrade PM, where in the hell are the BILLIONS Dollars in foreign investments that you and your red colleagues were all over the Bahamalnd - promising would be prepared to invest - but not under the PLP government? Lies and more damn election lies. Certainly, It's not the time for your loyal Freporter's - who voted all red on May 10, 2017. Comrades, except go lock citizens up, chase after poor and near poor people for student loans, done borrowed close BILLION Dollars, reduce operating costs buhiness owners, spend millions dollars (all not tendered) on Audits - what in hell else has this red regime achieved?
Comrades, there is an urgency brewing if you're done 'near poor' and don't want be relegated to down 'poor statu' - under this red shirts regime.
sheeprunner12 2 hours, 35 minutes ago
Tal and the PLPs can have all kind of smart comebacks from Minnis' speech ........ but it doesn't change the fact that the PLP Cabinet wasted at least $2Billion during its last term taking care of themselves, friends, families and lovers ............. The FNM Cabinet must do what it is doing now to save the State
birdiestrachan 2 hours, 23 minutes ago
I hope he knows what he is doing. He said the Government and other interested parties. It can not be the web shop owners, because he was against them. I hope it works for Grand Bahama. Government can end up putting money in a sink hole. The owners of the hotel have money and they should have had insurance .What happened to the Whyn group.?
themessenger 1 hour, 24 minutes ago
Speaking of sink holes Birdie, what would you call BAMSI? Dey gat all kinda Sink Hole, Ocean Hole an PLP a..holes in da Big Yard . Maybe if Doc dem had some a dat $80 million the Gray Grinder dem put in dat sink hole dey could better afford to bail dem poor Grand Bahamian people out dat toilet. By the way PLP's live in Freeport too.
birdiestrachan 1 hour, 44 minutes ago
Sheep runner did doc say where he was going to get the money from to invest into the hotel? it is going to be a lot of money/
TalRussell 1 hour, 8 minutes ago
Comrades! - You casually talk about the government's money. It's the Freeporter's taxpayers' that IS NOT being asked to invest their money in some failed hotel venture. All hell was ready be unleashed when the red shirts were warning the PLP government - not to get involved ownership at Baha Mar.
