Govt To Take Stake In Grand Lucayan

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis revealed in his national address last night the government is negotiating to become temporary joint owners of the Grand Lucayan Resort in Grand Bahama in a bid to boost the hotel until it can sell off its equity.

“The government is now involved in negotiations with the owners of the assets of Grand Lucayan in Grand Bahama and related assets for the joint ownership of those assets in partnership with a number of investors,” he said.

“As was done by the United States during the 2008 Great Recession, my government’s intent is to resuscitate and grow business to the Grand Lucayan as rapidly and as sustainably as possible, and thereafter sell its equity to one of the existing partners or other investors.

“We have no intention of remaining as an owner in the hotel business for any extended period of time. All signs point to the beginning or renovations at the resort within the next month with the facility ready for business for the winter season.”

Dr Minnis did not give specifics about the plan and it is unclear what amount of investment the government is willing to make in the resort.

The nation’s leader said his administration has identified “a number of integrated travel and hospitality companies that can bring quality brands to Grand Bahama but also much needed air transportation.”

Grand Bahama, whose economy has floundered for years, took a big hit after Hurricane Matthew devastated the island last year.

When contacted by The Tribune, former Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers Confederation (BCCEC) Chairman Gowon Bowe emphasised yesterday the government must have a clear entry and exit strategy for seeking to acquire the resort’s assets even as he expressed concerns about its plan to do so.



“Based on what I’ve been told about the cost of renovations required, if the government is prepared to inject that amount of money into it, that is a major investment and there must be a very clear exit and entry strategy,” Mr Bowe said. “It shouldn’t just be a reaction to the current circumstances on the island but should be methodical and well thought out.

“If the government goes in as co-investor, what are the terms? What equity stake are they taking? Will they recover their investment as a priority investor if they sell their stake?

“When we look at history in terms of the Bahamas Hotel Corporation and properties they purchased back in the day, the Nassau Beach, the Wyndham, they didn’t turn out to be success stories because the unfortunate element is government owned assets are perceived to be able to lose money without consequence. When you look at running hotels, it is a costly venture and one that requires having a finger on the pulse,” Mr Bowe continued.

“The government deciding to invest in those types of investments need to have very careful planning. But is this a knee jerk reaction to try to kick start something without a proper strategy to make sure it doesn’t become a burden to the public purse? The better route would be to become a better promoter to get a private transaction done, stimulating interest in initiatives around the economy.”

Nonetheless, Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce President Mick Holding has encouraged the government to take over the Grand Lucayan “if all else fails,” saying it is crucial to the economy of his island that the resort be open for the winter season.



“It is essential the hotel opens as soon as possible, and whatever it takes to do so should be considered,” he told Tribune Business last week. “If it’s good for the economy of Grand Bahama, how could anyone oppose it?”

Among those said to have considered investing in the Grand Lucayan are former Baha Mar developer Sarkis Izmirlian and ex-South Ocean investor Roger Stein. Other parties said to be interested are Warwick Hotels and Resorts, the owner/operator of the former Holiday Inn on Paradise Island, and a New York-based group.

In his speech Wednesday night, Dr Minnis also said his government is also focused on stimulating growth for smaller hotels throughout the country.

He said he has appointed a National Economic Advisory Council to advise his administration on specific proposals for economic diversification and economic growth.

“I have appointed an Ease of Doing Business Committee, appointed to make speedy recommendations for reducing red tape for domestic and international investors,” Dr Minnis also said.

“In due course, I will announce targeted investment and trade missions to attract international investors, who may want to partner with Bahamian investors in areas such as renewable energy, agriculture, aquaculture and other industries.

“My government is giving consideration in transforming the Hotel Corporation into a Tourism Development Corporation, which will have as its mission diversification within tourism and the development of more boutique resorts in the Family Islands.”

Dr Minnis said his government will introduce incentives for small hotels to use local produce and will also build a native food market for locals and visitors.

There are also plans for the Antiquities, Monuments and Museum Corporation to draw up guidelines for the development of public-private partnerships with respect to public historical and heritage sites.

This will include, after public consultation, the development of fee structures for the sites, Dr Minnis said.