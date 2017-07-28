Demand For Answers On Plans For Growth

THE Progressive Liberal Party has called on the government to articulate plans for economic growth, adding that the Minnis administration's recently announced austerity measures in the absence of a growth plan that will likely trigger a double dip recession.

A statement released by PLP Leader Philip "Brave" Davis also said the planned hiring freeze for the public sector "will deprive the government of the requisite skill sets, expertise and resources necessary to drive informed public policy and facilitate the desired results of progress," adding the first Christie administration learned this the "hard way".

He also accused Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis of using his first address as the nation's leader to cast blame on his predecessors instead of announcing new ideas for the country.

"The first nationally televised address by Prime Minister Minnis underscored what the PLP has been saying about the FNM before and after the general election: the FNM has no vision, no plan and no ideas for the future sustained growth and development into a united, resilient and strong Bahamas," Mr Davis said.

"Dr Minnis instead took the opportunity to continue the blamestorming, further dividing the country along political lines through untruths about the PLP. His campaign promised change, transparency, accountability and prosperity but, thus far, his administration has delivered only victor's justice, political persecution, victimisation of government workers through mass dislocation and numerous broken election promises.

"With more than five thousand young Bahamian graduates entering the labour market this year, the Minnis government has added to the unemployment rate, hardship and suffering by many Bahamian families through the firing of large numbers of government workers for purely political reasons. This is not what Bahamians voted for.

"What are the plans for jobs creation, economic growth, tourism growth and economic diversification? As critical as climate change and irregular migration are to our future stability, national identity and national security, what are the strategic plans to address these critical national issues?

"After enjoying a doubling of the nation's investment in scholarships, there is now talk by the FNM government of cancelling and cutting back on scholarship opportunities for young Bahamians. Again, this is not what Bahamians voted for."

Mr Davis also said crime "continues unabated," while job creation, illegal migration and environmental protection remain issues of concern for Bahamians.

"The prime minister failed to announce any new initiatives that will inject new and fresh capital into the economy," he claimed. "Vague and ambiguous announcements lacking specifics and timelines on new committees, studies, along with broad promises underscore this troubling lack of vision, plans, ideas and leadership focus our country badly needs at this time in our national development."

"We again call for the government to articulate its economic growth plan. Austerity measures in the absence of the same will likely trigger a double dip recession.

"Further, how will Bahamians ordinarily absorbed into the public service be otherwise employed? Any economic plan must clearly and decisively address this grave reality.

"The Bahamas is in desperate need of a more focused and strategic approach to national development, devoid of political vitriol and grandstanding directed at and designed to satiate the thirst of a specific rabid political base. Bahamians deserve and voted for strong and focused leadership, buttressed by a cogent forward looking strategic plan that will move all Bahamians forward together. Sadly, Prime Minister Minnis has failed the Bahamian people in these fundamental areas of national leadership.



"This is terribly unfortunate," Mr Davis said.

On Wednesday, Dr Minnis announced the public sector hiring freeze and a ten per cent cut in spending in all government ministries.

He also said there will be no renewal of contracts for salaries which exceed $100,000 per year and announced a reduction in government vehicles as part of a "new era of financial discipline".