Freeport Taxi Drivers 'Livelihoods At Stake'

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

Freeport taxi drivers claim their livelihoods are at stake, especially now that Grand Bahama's major hotel property has closed its doors.



Many of them have made a decent living over the past 35 years, but in the last few years tour operators have captured a dominant share of the transportation business on the island.

Today, taxi drivers move only a small percentage of visitors at the harbour and airport. It is believed that a single tour operator is transporting as much as 80 per cent of the cruise ship passengers.

Another issue are the illegal shuttle services operated by some hotels and shipping agents.

Taxi driver Wayne Rolle said now more than ever their livelihoods are in danger.

“I have been driving 24 years and it the absolute worst I have ever seen it, and it is like that because of all the illegal activities going on in the transportation business,” he claimed.



Grand Bahama Taxi Union President David Jones said cab drivers at the airport are barely surviving.

“It is really terrible at the airport; they are struggling badly down there on the taxi line,” he said.

The situation at the harbour is slightly less dire. The Grand Celebration cruise ship, which sails from the port of Palm Beach, brings more than 1,300 guests to the island with each visit.





“We are holding our own (at the harbour), but the tour operators are dominating again. The airport is struggling, and we have a situation taking place at one of the hotels here,” Mr Jones said.



He told The Tribune he met with State Minister for Grand Bahama Kwasi Thompson at the beginning of this month to discuss issues plaguing them in Grand Bahama.

Former Prime Minister Perry Christie promised taxi drivers that the government would ensure that they a 50 per cent share in transporting cruise visitors at Freeport Harbour, but failed to deliver on that pledge.

While at the airport's taxi stand, The Tribune spoke with veteran cab drivers Wayne Rolle and Michael Albury about the problems they face.

Mr Rolle claimed that tour operators are illegally soliciting guests on the ground when the law states that all pre-arranged transportation must be booked 24 hours in advance of the ship’s arrival in port.

“They are selling jobs on the ground,” he said. "They have people in booths on the ground selling jobs at the harbour, and nothing is being done to stop it."

He claims that a survey conducted by the Ministry of Tourism found that a private tour company had captured more than 80 per cent of the business at the harbour.

“How we are supposed to survive with that?"

He also claimed that the tour operators are driving unfranchised vehicles despite a moratorium imposed since 1992.

“They buy buses and paint the name on the side without a franchise and are toting the (visitors),” he said.

Mr Rolle further alleged that shipping companies are purchasing buses to pick up and transport people from the harbour.



Michael Albury, a cab driver for 34 years, said tour operators are also moving large groups from the airport.

“Whenever the Italian charter (Alpitour) comes in I watch the buses come and leave full while we sit waiting for a job – some days we might get one, some days none,” he said.



Mr Rolle claimed that nothing is being done about the situation, despite complaints to Road Traffic authorities about illegal activities at the harbour.

He believes it is unfair that tour operators are bringing in unfranchised buses when not one single taxi was brought in since the moratorium was imposed on private charters and taxis in 1992.

Mr Jones claims that taxi drivers are also losing out on jobs at a local resort.



“The resort does not want taxi drivers on their premises anymore and it is using bonded and private vehicles to move the guests staying at their property,” he claimed.

He said this practice is illegal. “That is a serious issue, and we are trying to stop that before it gets too far,” he said.

Mr Jones is hopeful that their issues will be addressed by the new FNM administration.