Gray: I Have Nothing To Hide

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Minister of Agriculture V Alfred Gray yesterday denied tabloid reports that he was assisting police with any investigation into alleged wrongdoing in his ministry and related agencies.

Mr Gray rebuffed speculation that he was involved in any anti-corruption investigation, and furthered that he was not concerned about the revelations made by the new Free National Movement administration.

"I don't know nothing about that," he said when contacted by The Tribune. "I wish they (the tabloid) would call me and stop doing s*. This the people's time, they do what they want to do, they do what they have to do.

"Let them," he continued. "I have nothing to hide, I've never done anything in my public life that I need to be ashamed of."

Last month, the RBPF's Anti-Corruption Unit was said to be investigating 11 files from various government departments and public corporations.

Critics, including Official Opposition leader Philip Davis, have claimed that the unit was formed to conduct a "witch hunt" against the former Perry Christie-led administration.

National Security Minister Marvin Dames dismissed those claims earlier this month, insisting that if a complaint is made against someone "no matter who you are" police will investigate the claim and bring charges where warranted.

Former Progressive Liberal Party Senator Frank Smith was charged in Magistrate's Court with 13 counts of extortion, and a count each of attempted extortion and bribery on July 21.

The charges stemmed from the alleged solicitation of $65,000 in bribes from a woman he is said to have assisted in getting a contract.

Earlier this month, former Environment and Housing Minister Kenred Dorsett was charged in Magistrate's Court with a single count of misconduct in public office and four counts each of extortion and bribery.

It was alleged he used his former ministerial position to extort and solicit $120,000 in bribes from Johnathan Ash.

Last month, former deputy speaker of the House of Assembly Dion Smith was released from police custody without being charged as investigations into alleged "theft by reason of employment" at the Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation continued.

Mr Smith was appointed as executive chairman of the organisation under the Christie administration.

The former deputy speaker of the House of Assembly was the ninth person arrested, questioned and released in connection with the matter; however, no formal charges have been brought against anyone.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle told reporters on July 13 that the investigation was completed and police found no evidence of wrongdoing.