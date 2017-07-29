Man Being Electronically Monitored Shot Dead Off Claridge Road

A man who was being electronically monitored was shot dead off Claridge Road on Saturday morning.
According to reports, around 9.20am, police responded to a call of gunshots being fired in the area.
They found the body of the man on Raymond Road. EMS personnel pronounced the victim dead on the scene.
Police say there were reports of two assailants wearing hooded jackets who left a silver car in the area to fire the shots.
This latest kiling takes the country's murder count to 80 for the year, according to the Tribune's records.
Comments
SP 5 hours, 18 minutes ago
Another pain in the butt criminal we no longer need to worry about harming us. Good riddance to low life bad trash.
sheeprunner12 4 hours, 8 minutes ago
Another crook ......... bites the dust ....... and another crook ....... and another crook .........(repeat) ................ smdh
Tarzan 1 hour, 20 minutes ago
Nearly all this violence is drug gang related. When will the authorities investigate the enactment of RICO type statutes that permit conviction for participation in criminal enterprises. Trying to take down these gangs, thug by thug, is playing wackamole! With RICO statutes the entire gang can be incarcerated for any act by any one member that is in pursuit of their common conspiracy. The death penalty were it possible to apply it swiftly with surety, would make a big difference, but the reality is that no matter what court system the country chooses for final appeals, experience suggests that it will take years, and huge expense to actually execute someone. That lengthy time between crime and execution radically diminishes the deterrent effect. Go RICO!
