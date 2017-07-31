Updated: Man’S Body Found Floating Near Sand Trap

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

POLICE will have to await the results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death of a man discovered floating in waters off West Bay Street yesterday.

According to an initial police report, officers were called to an area near the Sand Trap by a concerned citizen around 6.30am, where they discovered the lifeless body of a dark-skinned man floating in the water.

Officers brought the body to shore, where the man was pronounced dead.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

Police said Sunday they could not divulge any further information on the matter, but indicated investigations are ongoing.

The man’s identity is not known.

Anyone with information on this or any other incident is asked to contact police at 911 or 919, the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 328-TIPS.