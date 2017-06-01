EDITOR, The Tribune

AS A descendant of a Long Islander, I cannot sit by and allow this attack on the Member of Parliament for Long Island, Adrian Gibson.

Just to recap, a week after election, young Mr Gibson decided to follow the lead of his constituents and say how disappointing it was for Long Island not to have a seat at the Cabinet table. Long Island was a serious fight, with Gibson going up against the incumbent, Loretta Butler-Turner, and winning the seat, hands down. Butler-Turner would have, through a plot with some of her colleagues, removed now Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis from his role as the leader of the Official Opposition.

MP Gibson has come under serious fire in social media recently for having the guts to say publicly what many of the 35 MPs who did not get a seat at the table are thinking. I can respect someone who hit the ground running and represented the thoughts of his constituents. They were of the impression that Long Island was a highly contested seat and would have been rewarded a prominent seat at the table if the electorate there delivered the torch on Election Day. They did what was expected of them in grand style and then were disappointed when there was no reciprocation.

When MP Gibson was interviewed by the press he said he and his constituents were disappointed with the lack of action towards Long Island … nothing else… nothing more. He expressed himself on behalf of the people whom he represents and there are no ill feelings between Prime Minister Minnis and himself. People need to stop stirring the trouble pot and start thinking of ways they can assist the new government with cleaning up the mess created by the former government. It is a mammoth task which needs every right thinking citizen of this country to put their shoulder to the wheel and move the engine along.

Instead of trying to run the new Long Island MP into the ground, one should start taking note of the shining record he is going to have as a representative. Gibson, a noted journalist and broadcaster, is both experienced and qualified to take on any prominent task put before him. Good things are going to be coming out of Long Island under the representation of MP Gibson.

TANYA A CARTWRIGHT

Nassau

May 29, 2017