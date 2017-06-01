Ak-47 Assault Rifle And Ammunition Found At Pepper Road Home

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

POLICE arrested a male and a female early on Wednesday morning after officers discovered an AK-47 assault rifle along with 30 rounds of ammunition in their home.

According to reports, shortly after 6.30am, officers assigned to the Eastern Division executed a search warrant on a home off Pepper Road in Eastwood Estates.

During the search officers uncovered the assault rifle and the ammunition. The two residents of the home, a man and a woman, were taken into custody in connection with the find. Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact police at 911 or 919, the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 328-TIPS.