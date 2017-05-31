Bahamasair May Cut Back Domestic Services

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

TOURISM and Aviation Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar yesterday speculated over the possibility of systematically reducing Bahamasair’s domestic presence year to year, with an ultimate view of withdrawing domestic services completely in the coming years.

The Free Town MP, speaking to The Tribune outside of the House of Assembly after the Minnis administration’s first budget communication, proposed plans to have other domestic carriers fill local routes, with Bahamasair shifting its focus to exclusively servicing “international non-stop direct” routes.

He said the “nature of the industry” has long hampered successive governments in their attempts to cut the subvention supplied to the cash-strapped airline.

Mr D’Aguilar, a respected businessman, said the government must find a way to “encourage and develop” the domestic aviation industry all while it works to end its presence in it.

“We have used Bahamasair, at least internationally, as a way to carry Bahamians to and from Florida and not as a tourism tool to bring people to this country,” he told The Tribune.

“There is more than Nassau to Miami, Nassau to Orlando and Nassau to Fort Lauderdale. We have been beating ourselves up with the Nassau to Florida route for so long, when there are so many other carriers that run that route.

“There are other routes that we can take, other routes that we can make where we can earn something. We want to explore international routes which we can offer as non-stop direct because those are routes that are less competitive.”

Later admitting that the task could be easier in theory, Mr D’Aguilar argued that the national flag carrier must move away from the idea of competing with domestic services, which he highlighted as the “prime vessel” by which the government could meet its task.

“You’ve got lots of private companies who want to do that and who have done that perfectly well, so why do we as the government want to compete with these companies in this market?

“So, as capacity increases, I think we will slowly exit and use our aircraft and resources to try and establish more international routes to bring people here on more non-stop direct flights.

“We want those domestic carriers to begin to, as their capacity grows, fill those routes.”

Review

Speaking about the country’s finances, Mr D’Aguilar suggested that the country is in a financial crisis.

Mr D’Aguilar went on to indicate that he had already implemented several of the fiscal strategies to be used by the government on a national level throughout his ministry.

With respect to sports tourism, Mr D’Aguilar said his ministry was already looking to determine if the country was getting “sufficient” economic value for its investment.

He explained that the government had, over the existence of this particular sub-office, invested a lot of resources in bringing international events to The Bahamas.

However, Mr D’Aguilar revealed that many of these events have not yielded an adequate “economic spend” to justify its investment.

According to Mr D’Aguilar, this is more often the case with what his ministry considers the “high-profile” events.

He told The Tribune: “We are approached often by event organisers wanting to come here. I know there have been several proposals that have come across my desk, but my problem with these sporting events is that they all required some level of local investment and commitment. That is the way the world works now.”

He continued: “But before I spend the people’s money, I have to make sure that number (organisers) say will be here, will be here. Also, those that come with the event have to leave something here while they are here. It has to be profitable for us.

“So, when you come to me with a sports deal or when a person approaches me with a sports deal; I need to know exactly how many people are coming; how much are they going to spend and what is the GDP affect on the Bahamas and what we have found is that it is not generally the high-profile sporting events that yield the greatest amount of money.

“If you have an NBA team come here, not many people are going to come here to watch (that team) because they can watch (that team) on their televisions or in their cities. Persons will not travel to the Bahamas specifically to watch that event. But, if you have a baseball event that involves kids, then their families come, their grandparents come and they bring with them an entire entourage of people and those people end up spending money.

“So, it’s not the high-profile sporting events that we are necessarily interested in, it is those events that bring us the most bodies, the most tourists. We want to attract groups of people who spend money and what we have found is families tend to do that.”

The country hosted many international sporting events over the course of the Christie administration’s time in office.

Many of those events are hosted annually, with the government providing some level of funding or exemption to host any one particular event.

While not naming any of these events specifically, Mr D’Aguilar yesterday said his office would have to review each event on an individual basis before renewing any host agreement.

The Bahamas will host the Commonwealth Youth Games in July.