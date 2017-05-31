Jonquel Jones Posts Another Double Double

By RENALDO DORSETT

Tribune Sports Reporter

rdorsett@tribunemedia.net

Jonquel Jones followed this weekend’s historic performance with another double-double, however, her Connecticut Sun continue to fall short in close games.

Yesterday, Jones finished with 14 points, 13 rebounds and a season-high four blocked shots in the Sun’s 78-76 loss to the Washington Mystics at the Verizon Center in Washington, DC.

It was her third double-double of the season and the fourth game with either double-figure points or rebounds. It was also her first game this season with multiple three-point field goals made.

She shot 5-15 from the field, 2-4 from three-point range and 2-2 from the free throw line.

The Sun squandered a nine-point fourth quarter deficit and the Mystics’ Elena Delle Donne delivered the game-winning three-point play with 44 seconds left.

With the score tied at 75, Delle Donne’s three-point play put Washington (4-2) ahead with the 78-75 lead. The Sun (1-5) had a final chance to tie it when Della Donne fouled Alex Bentley while attempting the game-tying 3, but she missed the first free throw.

Two weeks into the season, she is averaging 14.5 points and leading the WNBA with 12.3 rebounds per game. Thanks in large part to Jones, Connecticut owns the third-highest rebounding percentage in the league and has scored the most second-chance points.

Three of the Sun’s five losses have been in close games, by just two points.

In a WNBA.com article by Justin Lester, Jones said her teammates’ confidence in her has been vital in her improvement this season.

“I think I just have a better understanding of the game and what to expect. I feel like my teammates are trusting me more and we’re trusting each other. Even though it’s not showing up in the win column, we’re playing together and we’ll get over the hump,” Jones said.

“Anytime an organisation believes in you like that, you want to play well for them. Especially coming out of college, and I wasn’t in one of the power conferences. I’m still trying to prove them right every time I step on the court.”

Sun head coach and general manager Curt Miller said his second-year forward was sought after by several other teams.

“Everybody was reaching out and asking if there was any way they could acquire her. Obviously, she was off limits, a big piece of the puzzle for our future. But everyone sees the potential, her versatility. She has a really special future ahead of her.”

Jones took on a bigger role with the Sun after their second leading scorer, Chiney Ogwumike, suffered an Achilles tendon injury during the offseason playing in China.

“It has opened the door for Jonquel to not only play a lot of minutes but to be able to play through mistakes without looking over her shoulder,” Miller said after Sunday’s game. “Tonight was a perfect example of that. She did not have a particularly good first quarter. She missed some assignments and was off to a start where our coaching staff and veteran players challenged her to get into the game. If we had Chiney, if we had more depth in the post, it could mean she may not have the opportunity to get herself out of it.”

The Sun continue their road trip when they travel to face the San Antonio Stars on Saturday, June 3, in San Antonio, Texas.