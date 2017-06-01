EDITOR, The Tribune.

This letter is in response to Fred Mitchell, former Fox Hill MP.

I really wouldn’t want to get myself into the back and forth, but what he’s saying is exactly what his party did while in office.

They profligated the resources of the country. Foreign interest is not to blame and neither are catchy phrases; poor, inept and corrupt governance is the blame. In Bahamian vernacular we simply say “slackness”.

I bid the PLP goodnight and I pray God never allows me to find refuge under their big tent ever again; having recently met others of a far different cloak.

God is the blame, he spoke loud and clearly: “Don’t fly in my face, for if you do I shall clip your wings and you shall never fly again”

a former PLP

supporter!

Nassau,

May 30, 2017.