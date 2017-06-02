Visitor In Hospital After Shark Attack

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a shark attack that left an American visitor detained in hospital on Friday.
According to reports, shortly before noon, the woman was snorkelling in waters near Athol Island, when she was attacked by the shark. She was transported to shore and taken to hospital where she is detained in serious condition.
Investigations are ongoing.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID