Body Found Off Arawak Cay Believed To Be Missing Girl

POLICE are investigating after a young girl was found dead in waters at Arawak Cay on Saturday.

According to reports, shortly after 1:00pm, the body of the girl was found floating in the water at the Eastern End of Arawak Cay. The body was retrieved from the water and taken to shore where she was pronounced dead. An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

Police suspect the body to that of seven–year-old ELNORA LEZETTE BULLARD of Family Street, New Providence, who was reported missing shortly before 7:00pm on Friday by family members following a beach picnic at the eastern end of Arawak Cay.

Investigations are ongoing.