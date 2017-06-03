Man In Hospital After York Street Shooting

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating four men after a shooting left a man detained in hospital on Friday night.
According to reports, around 10:00pm, a man was involved in an altercation with four men on Young Street, when one of them shot him. The four men then fled on foot. The victim was transported to hospital where he is detained in stable condition.
Investigations are ongoing.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID