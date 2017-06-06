Bahamas Staff In London Unharmed By Terror Attack

THE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that The Bahamas High Commission in London has confirmed that staff at the commission, The Bahamas Maritime Authority and The Bahamas Tourist Office in London are all accounted for and unaffected by the latest security incidents where a van ploughed into a crowd and where a stabbing occurred in a busy London market.

The incidents have been described as “terrorist attacks”.

A Bahamas foreign affairs spokesman noted in a press release: “Head office is constantly vigilant in such situations, but thankfully, we can report that Bahamians posted in our overseas offices in London are safe.”

Assailants killed seven people and wounded 48 others by “ramming a vehicle into a crowd on London Bridge and then stabbing people in nearby Borough Market,” according to CNN.

The three attackers were shot and killed by London police.