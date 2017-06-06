Editorial: Fnm Must Coax The Country Back To Fiscal Health

OBVIOUSLY many PLP leaders have still not grasped the message Bahamians sent them on May 10. Having suffered the worst defeat of any political party in the history of this country, these arrogant politicians still seem to be tone deaf.

Bahamians jumped for joy when the FNM vowed that if they won the general election they would audit every government department before trying to move forward. They also promised that anyone found wanting in any government corporation or department that was entrusted with the public’s money would feel the full weight of the law.

So what was ‘Brave” Davis, one of only four PLP returned to the 39-member House, talking about when he demanded an explanation from the new prime minister as to why four National Insurance Executives were given letters asking them to take a paid vacation while their offices were being audited. No fuss, no bother, just go quietly with no loss of pay until the all clear signal is given. No one has been accused of anything. But — forgetting the PLP’s ham-fisted handling of National Insurance staff when it took office in 2012 with one case still pending in the courts – Mr Davis seemed clearly insensitive to the situation.

If no explanation is given for their unrequested vacation, he declared, he can only conclude that this is “rank victimisation, discrimination and intimidation.” How interesting. Now what would he call the PLP’s decision during the Pindling regime to divide this country by playing “Roots” before every general election, and making it clear that God gave this country only to the PLP? Anyone outside of that orbit had to keep their mouths shut and plod on. On May 10, Bahamians spoke out — they wanted the same justice for all. Bahamians, regardless of their station in life, want to be treated as equals before the law. Those stealing at the top are to be treated in the same manner as those stealing at the bottom. So far no one has been found guilty of anything, and so all those with clean hands can enjoy their vacation with a clear conscience.

And then there is PLP chairman Bradley Roberts, who has completely lost touch with his people.

Mr Roberts maintains that to send top level NIB staff home while their department is being audited is to promote “political tribalism and divisiveness through political witch hunts and is clearly not the way to build a country.

“Tribalism,” declared Mr Roberts, “only promotes partisanship that is, very strong feelings of political and social loyalty and not the accountability, transparency and public trust he claims he wants to build.” How interesting. It has certainly taken Mr Roberts a long time to grasp this message that many Bahamians have been preaching for years.

Mr Roberts then made an interesting comparison. He said that when Bahamas Power and Light reported $2m of their funds missing, no employee was arrested and detained by police and no senior executive was sent home pending the outcome of the investigation. That is true. There has been silence - complete silence ever since. This is what Bahamians resent.

Not only is there $2m missing from Bahamas Power and Light, but $48m is said to be missing from Road Traffic; $23.8m is unaccounted for at the Mortgage Relief fund; $85m from BAMSI, $10m from Social Services and $25m from Urban Renewal. After each announcement, total silence. The PLP seems to forget that these missing funds are the taxes of hard working Bahamians, who expected an explanation from the PLP government under whose watch this came.

It is now for the FNM government, which has announced that it will have to borrow more than $722m to cover inherited bills in addition to costs associated with administering the country. According to Finance Minister Peter Turnquest the current fiscal year is “far bleaker” than anyone could have imagined. The Christie administration, he said, has left “the cupboard bare.” It was almost the same when the Pindling era came to a close with Sir Lynden admitting that his government had lost touch with the people. There was major unemployment and bills were left in the Treasury unpaid.

And so we would advise Messrs Davis and Roberts to “sit small” and try to digest the message sent to them on May 10. In the meantime, the new government has to try to account for missing funds and coax the country back to fiscal health.