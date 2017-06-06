Seven-Year-Old Girl Drowns At Labour Day Family Picnic

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

FERNANDER Bullard, the mother of the seven-year-old girl who is believed to have drowned during a family picnic on Labour Day, said she is “overwhelmed with grief” at the loss of her baby, but finds comfort in knowing that her daughter “is now in the arms of the Lord.”

The body of Elnora Bullard was pulled from waters off Arawak Cay on Saturday, less than 24 hours after she was reported missing by family members.

The little girl, affectionately called “mama” was at a picnic on Long Wharf Beach with her mother’s relatives when she went missing between 6pm and 7pm Friday.

At first family members thought Elnora had been abducted and sent out flyers and information on social media pleading with members of the public to assist in locating the young girl. Elnora’s father, Livingston Bullard, made an emotional plea begging her “kidnappers” to let his “baby girl” go and asked people to keep him and his family in their prayers.

Relatives also formed a search party to comb the areas near the beach as well as the water. Early Saturday morning, the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) as well as the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) joined in the search for the missing girl.

Tragically, shortly after 1pm, a volunteer and a RBDF officer saw a body floating in the water on the eastern end of Arawak Cay. The body was pulled to shore.

Police did not release the identity of the victim, but family members confirmed it was Elnora. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

In an emotional interview with The Tribune, Mrs Bullard said her family is “not doing well”, but she said “God doesn’t make mistakes” and she will never question “His authority.”

“She was a loving, perfect child,” Mrs Bullard said.

“She was always happy and always smiling. She was a little sassy at times but she was a darling. She would always tell people she loved them. She could meet you today and she would say ‘Bye, I love you.’ Everyone loved her, she was just bubbly and loving. It is a hard time for us, but we got seven beautiful years with her, years I will always cherish.

“I was not there on the beach but I do not blame anyone. God knows what He is doing and He has the last say. What God does is perfectly done and now my baby is in the arms of the Lord. I will not question Him.”

Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean sent a stern warning to parents and guardians of young children who plan on visiting the beach this summer.

“After an extensive search, this is not the ending we would normally want but I think there is now peace in the heart of the parents, but we will use this occasion to appeal to members of the public, particularly parents and guardians, this is the summer time, please watch your children and be responsible,” Senior ACP Dean said.

“The responsibility of your children is not the responsibility of the state, the police or anyone else, you cannot transfer that responsibility. It is an awesome one entrusted unto you and you must be sure you know where your child is at all times and that they are in the care of a responsible person.

“If your child is coming to the beach, come to the beach with your children. Do not rest that in the hands of no one else. You come with them and you exercise care. Young children must be in your reach 24 – 7 at all times while at the beach. Young children are full of energy and they are excited, so please pay attention to your children, you must know if you come to these picnics with music and dance and drinks, you must do checks of your children.”

Elnora’s family is holding a candle light vigil on Arawak Cay tonight at 8pm. Members of the public are invited to attend.